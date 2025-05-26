Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Dunstan House / SSdH

Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairDunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, WoodDunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, WoodDunstan House / SSdH - Exterior Photography, Brick, DoorDunstan House / SSdH - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Preston, Australia
  • Architects: SSdH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pier Carthew
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Todd de Hoog, Jean-Marie Spencer, Harrison Smart
  • Builder: REX Building - Gino Tavan
  • Landscape Architect: McNuttndorff Landscape Design
  • Interior: SSdH
  • Styling: Jess Kneebone
  • Traditional Custodians Of The Land On Which The Project Is Built: Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung
  • City: Preston
  • Country: Australia
Dunstan House / SSdH - Exterior Photography, Brick, Door
© Pier Carthew

Character – 'Dunstan' celebrates an architectural character that is the sum of its parts; a laundry door, a step, an oversized beam, a colour, an existing dwelling, a window, a shed. Within the Newlands post-war Housing Estate, modest clinker-brick homes, of varying types, hold an accretion of ad-hoc built forms; annexes, carports, extensions, outbuildings, services, and adaptations that allow for changing needs. 'Dunstan' reflects context. Through emphasising the addition, 'Dunstan' offers a contribution to this language of occupation, one that highlights architectural elements, use, and time.

Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Pier Carthew

Influence/Exemplar – 'Dunstan' prioritizes outdoor space, landscape, and sky, and sits in response to the original design intent of the Newlands Estate - that of plentiful outdoor space and distant views. The design strategy extends impact beyond the immediate project, setting an example for the development of our suburbs without compromising their unique character or ongoing contribution to the city.

Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair, Beam
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Image 7 of 33
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood
© Pier Carthew

Tectonic Elements – Celebrating the tectonic and functional elements of the building through color, material, and form, 'Dunstan' provides an articulated architectural background to daily life. Architectural elements typically concealed, take center stage, evidenced through understood layers of floor, load-bearing walls, fine structural columns, expressed timber beams, and roof sheet over.

Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Beam
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pier Carthew
Dunstan House / SSdH - Image 26 of 33
© Pier Carthew

Painted in yellow, the external assembly of the structure becomes a key aspect of the architectural response, a signal of new connections between the interior and exterior living spaces. Material plays a crucial role. Building materials are displayed and left true to character, natural and unnatural imperfections are celebrated, and the brick finish is an extension of the brick laying process. Through this expression, the builder's hand is intended to be understood.

Dunstan House / SSdH - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Pier Carthew

About this office
SSdH
Office

