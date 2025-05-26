Dunstan House / SSdH

+ 28

Houses • Preston, Australia Architects: SSdH

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Pier Carthew

Category: Houses

Project Team: Todd de Hoog, Jean-Marie Spencer, Harrison Smart

Builder: REX Building - Gino Tavan

Landscape Architect: McNuttndorff Landscape Design

Interior: SSdH

Styling: Jess Kneebone

Traditional Custodians Of The Land On Which The Project Is Built: Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung

City: Preston

Country: Australia

Character – 'Dunstan' celebrates an architectural character that is the sum of its parts; a laundry door, a step, an oversized beam, a colour, an existing dwelling, a window, a shed. Within the Newlands post-war Housing Estate, modest clinker-brick homes, of varying types, hold an accretion of ad-hoc built forms; annexes, carports, extensions, outbuildings, services, and adaptations that allow for changing needs. 'Dunstan' reflects context. Through emphasising the addition, 'Dunstan' offers a contribution to this language of occupation, one that highlights architectural elements, use, and time.

Influence/Exemplar – 'Dunstan' prioritizes outdoor space, landscape, and sky, and sits in response to the original design intent of the Newlands Estate - that of plentiful outdoor space and distant views. The design strategy extends impact beyond the immediate project, setting an example for the development of our suburbs without compromising their unique character or ongoing contribution to the city.

Tectonic Elements – Celebrating the tectonic and functional elements of the building through color, material, and form, 'Dunstan' provides an articulated architectural background to daily life. Architectural elements typically concealed, take center stage, evidenced through understood layers of floor, load-bearing walls, fine structural columns, expressed timber beams, and roof sheet over.

Painted in yellow, the external assembly of the structure becomes a key aspect of the architectural response, a signal of new connections between the interior and exterior living spaces. Material plays a crucial role. Building materials are displayed and left true to character, natural and unnatural imperfections are celebrated, and the brick finish is an extension of the brick laying process. Through this expression, the builder's hand is intended to be understood.