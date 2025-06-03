Mute Redefines Office Pods With the Largest Collection Ever Presented

Save this picture! Mute’s latest pod family features 30 models in 11 sizes, designed to accommodate 1 to 8 people.

Mute, a pioneer in adaptable office architecture, has introduced Modular Pods—the largest and first truly adaptable pod collection on the market. Offering an unparalleled variety in sizes, unlimited customization options, and leading accessibility solutions, Mute'Modular Pods set new benchmarks for the entire product category.

30 Pods, 11 Sizes

Office pods have become a staple of the modern workplace. Yet, even after more than a decade on the market, most pod families still offer only 3 to 6 sizes, with a single limited interior setup and no option for reconfiguration.

Mute's Modular Pods offer far more choice and infinite flexibility. Featuring 30 unique models in 11 sizes—from 1-person booths to 8-person meeting rooms— is the largest and most versatile pod collection. With size increments of just 0.5 meters, they're designed to optimize space usage and integrate seamlessly into any office layout.

Unmatched Customization, Changeable Functionality

The collection of 30 pods is just a starting point. Mute's Modular Pods offer unmatched configuration possibilities. Each wall module can be configured as solid, transparent, or semi-transparent—giving clients full control over the pod's wall layout.

At the same time, a dedicated furniture system—including modular sofas, tables, and height-adjustable desks—enables each pod to be arranged and rearranged as freely as a traditional meetings rooms. For the first time, the same pod model can serve as a private focus zone, a collaborative huddle space, or a hybrid meeting area—depending on how it's configured.

This unprecedented level of adaptability empowers users and decision-makers to tailor pods to their needs, ensuring a perfect fit in any office environment. For the first time, users can select a pod to fit their space—rather than adapting their space to fit the pods.

The Industry's First Accessible Pod System

Acoustic privacy should be obtainable for all. So, instead of creating a "dedicated pod" for people with mobility impairments, Mute's design team's objective was to create the first accessible, ADA/DDA-compliant office pod collection, with inclusive solutions applied across the entire system. That's why every Mute's Modular Pod comes with barrier-free access, no flooring, an accessible threshold, an automatic door opener, and a set of inclusive solutions like height-adjustable tables and shelves. Plus, thanks to the wide range of furniture, each pod can be arranged to leave enough space for everyone.

Configurable Sound Insulation: Class A or B

For the first time, sound insulation can be tailored to match the specific function and location of a pod. Mute's Modular Pods can be configured to meet either Class A or Class B sound insulation standards, in accordance with ISO 23351-1. This ensures optimal acoustic performance, adjusted to the pod's location or function. By selecting the right insulation class, companies can balance privacy, performance, and cost efficiency—deciding which pods should have Class A and which should have Class B.

Adaptable Means Sustainable

In a world where workspaces evolve rapidly, Modular Pods provide an adaptable—and therefore sustainable—solution. As part of the award-winning Mute Modular office system, it's the first pod family to fully leverage adaptable architecture. Each pod is built from interchangeable wall modules and can therefore be expanded or reconfigured when needs change—or disassembled and reconstructed in case of relocation—minimizing waste and emissions. Moreover, the new pod collection is made from 100 percent recyclable aluminum in Mute's solar-powered factory, using only sustainably sourced finishes.

Offering unparalleled variety, groundbreaking customization, and industry-first accessibility, Mute's new collection marks the most significant leap forward in office pods in years.