House EJ / Leo Romano

+ 38

Category: Houses

Landscape Design: Frederico Rodrigues

Construction: Diretriz Construtora

Lighting Design: Interpam

Frames: CRJ Esquadrias

Marble: Gruta Mármores

Blinds: Bela Arte - Hunter Douglas

Furniture: Via Condotti

Electros: Paole

Wooden Lining: Jacafer Madeiras

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The subtle projection of the ground floor delicately shapes the façade, as if the earth itself were gently embracing the corner. The panels serve as curtains between public and private, allowing the house to breathe or retreat in harmony with life’s rhythms.

The ramp is more than mere access—it is an invitation to a journey, a transition from exterior to interior. Designed to maximize the lot’s footprint without sacrificing garden space, the layout is anchored by an intentional void, resulting from the partial subtraction of this volume, which reveals a pergola and a contemplative space. Here, the couple requested a place to pause: where social and private realms meet smoothly beneath the sky.

The central courtyard echoes the façade’s rhythm with wooden slats, weaving ever-shifting patterns of light and shadow. It acts as a permeable skin, filtering daylight into atmosphere.

Inside, the foyer unfolds into living, dining, and gourmet areas, where the natural wood muxarabi serves as a veil. Behind it, the TV lounge emerges subtly, like a hidden secret between spaces.

The kitchen—both functional and emotive—centers around the island, where days begin with coffee and effortless conversation. Glass panels form ephemeral boundaries, dissolving the line between preparation and sharing.

The warmth of wood extends throughout the residence, becoming its defining feature, interwoven with bespoke furnishings. Set back within the lot, the private quarters include a study, two suites, and the master suite.

The master suite is a sanctuary: beyond the closet lies a niche for silence—a wooden oratory that embodies gratitude and faith, a gift from the architect, who became a close friend during the construction process.

At the journey’s end, a surprise: the suite’s bathroom opens onto a private garden, designed to ensure natural ventilation and light.

Within the private wing, the vertical circulation connecting to the basement stands out—travertine marble paves the path, while glass frames invite light inward. Fixed freijó wood louvers define the living space while ensuring privacy for the suites.

The basement houses a spacious garage with exposed concrete walls and slab, a laundry room, service quarters, technical areas, storage, and a playroom. EJ House is more than functional—it invites dwellers to pause and contemplate. A project that transcends mere shelter; it is an architectural narrative that translates life’s rhythms into sensitive, welcoming spaces, harmonizing utility and poetry.