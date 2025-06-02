Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House EJ / Leo Romano

House EJ / Leo Romano

Save

House EJ / Leo Romano - Image 2 of 43House EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairHouse EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, WoodHouse EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairHouse EJ / Leo Romano - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Design: Frederico Rodrigues
  • Construction: Diretriz Construtora
  • Lighting Design: Interpam
  • Frames: CRJ Esquadrias
  • Marble: Gruta Mármores
  • Blinds: Bela Arte - Hunter Douglas
  • Furniture: Via Condotti
  • Electros: Paole
  • Wooden Lining: Jacafer Madeiras
  • City: Goiânia
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The subtle projection of the ground floor delicately shapes the façade, as if the earth itself were gently embracing the corner. The panels serve as curtains between public and private, allowing the house to breathe or retreat in harmony with life’s rhythms.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Image 2 of 43
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The ramp is more than mere access—it is an invitation to a journey, a transition from exterior to interior. Designed to maximize the lot’s footprint without sacrificing garden space, the layout is anchored by an intentional void, resulting from the partial subtraction of this volume, which reveals a pergola and a contemplative space. Here, the couple requested a place to pause: where social and private realms meet smoothly beneath the sky.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The central courtyard echoes the façade’s rhythm with wooden slats, weaving ever-shifting patterns of light and shadow. It acts as a permeable skin, filtering daylight into atmosphere.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Image 32 of 43
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography
© Joana França

Inside, the foyer unfolds into living, dining, and gourmet areas, where the natural wood muxarabi serves as a veil. Behind it, the TV lounge emerges subtly, like a hidden secret between spaces.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Joana França
Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The kitchen—both functional and emotive—centers around the island, where days begin with coffee and effortless conversation. Glass panels form ephemeral boundaries, dissolving the line between preparation and sharing.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Image 41 of 43
Plan - Superior Floor

The warmth of wood extends throughout the residence, becoming its defining feature, interwoven with bespoke furnishings. Set back within the lot, the private quarters include a study, two suites, and the master suite.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Image 25 of 43
© Joana França

The master suite is a sanctuary: beyond the closet lies a niche for silence—a wooden oratory that embodies gratitude and faith, a gift from the architect, who became a close friend during the construction process.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Joana França

At the journey’s end, a surprise: the suite’s bathroom opens onto a private garden, designed to ensure natural ventilation and light.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Wood
© Joana França
Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Image 11 of 43
© Joana França

Within the private wing, the vertical circulation connecting to the basement stands out—travertine marble paves the path, while glass frames invite light inward. Fixed freijó wood louvers define the living space while ensuring privacy for the suites.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Image 21 of 43
© Joana França

The basement houses a spacious garage with exposed concrete walls and slab, a laundry room, service quarters, technical areas, storage, and a playroom. EJ House is more than functional—it invites dwellers to pause and contemplate. A project that transcends mere shelter; it is an architectural narrative that translates life’s rhythms into sensitive, welcoming spaces, harmonizing utility and poetry.

Save this picture!
House EJ / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Joana França

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Leo Romano
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House EJ / Leo Romano" [Casa EJ / Leo Romano] 02 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030438/house-ej-leo-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags