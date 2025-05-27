Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur

Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Exterior Photography, Garden

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Roosdaal, Belgium
Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tim Van De Velde

Text description provided by the architects. In the 1990's, Marc and Ann bought a 'turnkey farmhouse-style' home in the Pajottenland. Their two daughters grew up in the house. Both Marc and Ann work in the social sector.

Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Exterior Photography
© Tim Van De Velde
Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Image 34 of 39
Ground Floor Plan
Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Door
© Tim Van De Velde
Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Tim Van De Velde

They approached Hé! with the request to renovate their house in a sustainable way. The house and its location hold strong emotional value for the couple. They hope to grow old here. Because of the house's location in the hilly surroundings, the connection with nature had been lost. Their aim was to restore that connection. They envisioned an open house centered around an earthen stove. The renovation process involved many friends and family members.

Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Tim Van De Velde

At first glance, renovating a typical 'off-the-shelf' Flemish 'fermette' didn't seem like much of a challenge for Hé!. This type of home dominates the local landscape, fails to meet today's energy standards, and is generally not regarded as valuable architecture. But Hé! quickly became intrigued by the question of what the future of this kind of housing could be.

Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Tim Van De Velde
Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Image 35 of 39
1st Floor Plan
Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Tim Van De Velde

Hé! began with a critical analysis of the home's existing organization and its disconnection from the surrounding environment. The architects chose to 'cut open' the house to break away from its traditional organization. Their approach focused on densification, making the home more compact. The daughters' former bedrooms made way for a winter garden, bordered by a thick rammed earth wall. Thanks to its thermal mass, this wall acts as a buffer: on cooler days, sunlight warms the winter garden and the wall, radiating heat inward; on hotter days, the wall helps keep the space cool.

Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass
© Tim Van De Velde

The former hallway and office unfold into a new living room that opens onto the winter garden. The once-generous entrance hall becomes a cozy seating area by the earthen stove, which replaces the old oil boiler and now provides central heating. The former garage has been transformed into the new entrance. The white interior walls are now finished with a red clay plaster. On the ground floor, a spacious bedroom and compact bathroom ensure the home is suitable for lifelong living.

Omloop Farmhouse / hé! architectuur - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tim Van De Velde

