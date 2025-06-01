Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia

House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia

Save

House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, BrickHouse Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Chair, Courtyard, Patio, BeamHouse Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ShelvingHouse Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, ChairHouse Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Janaína Santoandréa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ART Barro Socorro, CR Soluções em Esquadrias, Casa Armani Soluções Construtivas, Construtora Modelo - Estruturas Metálicas, DNC Revestimentos e Decoração, Fortin Lajes Bragança Paulista, Madeireira Casarão, Madeireira Ouro Verde, Marcenaria Help Mobily, Marmoraria Pompéia, Marson Lar e Construção, Móveis Redentor, Ouro Verde Comércio de Portas e Janelas, TUBRAX, Tatu Pré-moldados
  • Lead Architect: Pedro Henrique da Costa Matoso
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Millena Vaz de Lima Zanesco, Amanda de Souza Pinto
  • Engineering: Francine Pereira de Almeida, Andressa de Oliveira Alves, Romeu Ribeiro Zulian, Sheila Maria Cavalari, João Eduardo da Costa Matoso
  • Construction Assistant: Richard Marques Caboclo
  • Manager: Poliana Angélica de Souza
  • Finances: Caroline Valota Mischtschenko
  • Supplies: Luiz Guilherme Rovesta Del Buono
  • Structural Engineering: Galtier Fernandes de Paula
  • Electrical And Hydraulic: Willian da Silva Gregório
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Brick
© Janaína Santoandréa

Text description provided by the architects. The Casas Boêmia are semi-detached homes born from the idea that a small house can also provide a comfortable space for family and friends to gather. Since these homes are built on a half-lot—measuring 5 x 25 meters—we focused on enhancing common areas. With a total built area of 85m², we managed to create a spacious living room integrated with the dining area and kitchen. We opted to include a single parking space, which allowed for the creation of a wooden deck with an outdoor barbecue area. The key feature of the project was placing the barbecue adjacent to the kitchen counter, separated by a sliding door that disappears into the side of the structure, eliminating the need for duplicate sinks and freezers.

Save this picture!
House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Chair, Courtyard, Patio, Beam
© Janaína Santoandréa
Save this picture!
House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Janaína Santoandréa

Another important feature was the inclusion of a storage area beneath the front setback’s overhang, designed to hold a bicycle and other equipment. Since the gas supply was also placed in this space, the perforated brick cobogó reappears on the façade, ensuring proper ventilation.

Finally, we utilized the backyard to position a covered laundry area. The space includes an open area for drying clothes on sunny days and a grassy section, ideal for those who want a pet.

Our goal was to create an industrial-style architecture with the warmth of a family home. We incorporated colors throughout the project, from furniture to walls and flooring. The kitchen floor is a mosaic in shades of blue and white, just like its block wall, which was painted blue. This same blue appears again in the first bedroom, while the master suite features a terracotta tone. In this project, we combined two types of masonry: exposed structural concrete blocks and solid ceramic bricks. We chose a trellised panel slab, whose installation practicality and aesthetics were key factors. This choice also allowed most of the house to be delivered without a ceiling. All windows and doors are black aluminum, with upper pivoting transoms to promote cross-ventilation. Additionally, the entire slab was waterproofed and designed with a slight slope to direct drainage toward the embedded gutters.

Save this picture!
House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Janaína Santoandréa
Save this picture!
House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Image 35 of 41
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, Chair
© Janaína Santoandréa

To enhance the sense of space, we cut out a 3.60 x 3.60m section of the slab in front of the winter garden, raising the ceiling height and applying ceramic tiles with a wooden lining. Two triangular windows were added to this section, allowing abundant natural light to enter the home’s interior.

Finally, we utilized the backyard to position a covered laundry area. The space includes an open area for drying clothes on sunny days and a grassy section, ideal for those who want a pet.

Save this picture!
House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, Chair, Courtyard, Patio
© Janaína Santoandréa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia" [Casa Boêmia / Costa Matoso Arquitetura e Engenharia] 01 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030357/house-boemia-costa-matoso-arquitetura-e-engenharia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags