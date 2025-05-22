Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. France
  5. James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer

James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer

Save

James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, CourtyardJames Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamJames Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamJames Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Image 5 of 37James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Library, Residential Architecture, Refurbishment
Paris, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the 19th arrondissement of Paris, an isolated site surrounded by blocks of flats and towers has been refurbished. The atelier associer transformed the 1970s Jean Quarré upper secondary hospitality school into a media library and a Refugee House. The high cultural and social value of the chosen brief is unique in the world. It encompasses a neighborhood cultural facility and a place dedicated to the integration of exiled people on the territory of Paris. The media library joins the four media libraries of the city of Paris that possess a "center for the Deaf" to welcome the public communicating with sign language. The Refugee House brings together under one roof all the aspects of refugees' path to integration, in a convivial place of encounter and sharing.

Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Courtyard
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Image 27 of 37
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

Rediscovery of the Existing Structure - The former secondary school structures have been preserved, cleaned, and had asbestos removed. Prefabricated elements like reinforced concrete posts, beams, floors, and façade panels were refurbished. A selective deconstruction of concrete floors, walls, and façade panels was conducted, with cut-off pieces kept on-site for reuse. This process restored the structure's regularity and improved the quality of the exposed reinforced concrete. As a result, ideal spaces for a media library and welcome center have been created. 

Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Interior Photography, Chair
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Image 29 of 37
Upper Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

Space Open to the Air and Natural Light - The project is a bioclimatic design, drawing on the resources useful for its proper functioning in its environment. The now refined existing structure enjoys enhanced penetration of natural light. The exposed structure offers soft surfaces and rich textures, and provides inertia favourable to the improved regulation of the interior temperature. The entire project also provides enhanced natural and hygienic ventilation, namely through the creation of interior, double-height hoppers and of an air well with the garden in the patio.

Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

 A Link made of Wood and Poured Earth - Taking an ecologically responsible approach, the architects have achieved a thorough renovation of the existing situation with a new construction made of biosourced and "geoscourced" material. The buildings, the square media library, and the elongated refugee house are joined by a vertical volume, called "the link", which serves the different levels and spaces of these two establishments. The walls of this unheated wooden construction are made of prefabricated poured earth, guaranteeing thermal inertia and regulated humidity. A wooden mantilla envelops the link whilst also serving as a high-protection sun filter. Hospitality - The tall post and beam structure provides a welcoming space for refugees and residents to enjoy beverages, learn French, and cook. It features spacious areas and diverse places with specially designed acoustics for everyone's comfort. A long terrace facing south offers relaxation moments and access to a shared garden.

Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Glass, Chair, Beam
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Image 36 of 37
Section - Project
Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Image 5 of 37
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

Landscape and Biodiversity - The project reversed the waterproofing on 70% of the surface of the lot. Open ground reappears everywhere, in the patio at the centre of the media library, on the forecourt, the shaded garden, the shared garden and on the terrace of the Refugee House. The effort to counter the urban heat island effect is organized through increased green surfaces, the implementation of light-coloured ground cover (recycled concrete slabs and stabilised sand), and a shallow pool between the shared garden and the shade garden.

Save this picture!
James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer - Exterior Photography
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
associer
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentFrance
Cite: "James Baldwin Media Library and Refugee House / associer" 22 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030349/james-baldwin-media-library-and-refugee-house-associer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags