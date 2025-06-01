Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
House FC / fws_work

House FC / fws_work - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairHouse FC / fws_work - Image 3 of 23House FC / fws_work - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassHouse FC / fws_work - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, HandrailHouse FC / fws_work - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan
  • Architects: fws_work
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Suiyu Studio
  • Project Team: Yu-Hsiang Fu (Principal Designer)
  • Construction Management: ArchinSpace / Noel Huang
  • Staging & Art Styling: Noteinsilence
  • Artwork: Genggeng Studio
  • City: Taipei
  • Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. The client is an artist who desired both a tranquil and inspiring environment in a 60 sqm small apartment in Taipei, Taiwan. fws_work embraces the concept of "one step at a moment creates a scene", where every step, every moment, every scene is infused with poetic essence.

Floor Plan
By maximizing the high-ceiling open area with ample windows, the interior is flooded with abundant daylight, creating a connection with the surrounding environment and inviting a sense of tranquility indoors. Various openings were strategically placed in the walls to open up the narrow staircase and small bedroom. These openings also captured the ever-changing interplay of light and shadow throughout the seasons, merging the outdoor foliage with the indoor scenery. By doing so, fws_work crafted picturesque vignettes in every corner, transforming each space into a unique scene.

Cite: "House FC / fws_work" 01 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030339/house-fc-fws-work> ISSN 0719-8884

