House FC / fws_work

+ 18

Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors

Project Team: Yu-Hsiang Fu (Principal Designer)

Construction Management: ArchinSpace / Noel Huang

Staging & Art Styling: Noteinsilence

Artwork: Genggeng Studio

City: Taipei

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The client is an artist who desired both a tranquil and inspiring environment in a 60 sqm small apartment in Taipei, Taiwan. fws_work embraces the concept of "one step at a moment creates a scene", where every step, every moment, every scene is infused with poetic essence.

By maximizing the high-ceiling open area with ample windows, the interior is flooded with abundant daylight, creating a connection with the surrounding environment and inviting a sense of tranquility indoors. Various openings were strategically placed in the walls to open up the narrow staircase and small bedroom. These openings also captured the ever-changing interplay of light and shadow throughout the seasons, merging the outdoor foliage with the indoor scenery. By doing so, fws_work crafted picturesque vignettes in every corner, transforming each space into a unique scene.

The space was adorned with a palette of dark tones, creating a sense of depth and ambiance. The use of dark plaster and solid wood provided a backdrop that enhanced the poetic atmosphere of the design. Tactile materials were favored to evoke a sense of tranquility and comfort. Handmade bricks were used to cover the staircase, imbuing it with a nostalgic touch. Original stone tile flooring was preserved, adding to the overall aesthetic. Additionally, woven rattan folding doors were replacing traditional solid walls and allowing for the permeation of light and shadows in the tea room. These selective materials and their arrangement brought warmth and serenity to the space.