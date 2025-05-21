Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+

Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+

Save

Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassKarper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairKarper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Image 4 of 25Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Exterior Photography, FacadeKarper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Renovation, Cowork Interiors
Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation involves the conversion of an industrial building into housing with a coworking space and studio on the ground floor. It is an upside-down home with the living spaces all the way upstairs to provide maximum light and privacy.

Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Image 25 of 25
Plans
Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Tim Van de Velde

Urban dense site - The plot is located in a dense urban network of workshops and industrial sites. Expanding in height is a logical step to respond to a current problem: how to densify the city, create enough housing for a growing population, and still maintain as many green areas in the city as possible. Since the eaves were much lower than those of the neighbors, we had the opportunity to use our roof as a low-cost building site and put a new building on an old building. The new facade retakes the detailing of the historical masonry of the existing facade in a more rational way, in white brick.

Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Tim Van de Velde

3 key principles within circular building are central to this project: 1. Flexibility - The flexible and open plan allows spaces to be used in multiple ways and change function in the future. The coworking space was designed so that in a later phase it can easily be transformed into a store or showroom for the Tenue de Ville design studio. The small studios are also designed in such a way that they can be transformed into an extension of the family home at a later stage. 

Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Image 4 of 25
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Tim Van de Velde

2. Regenerative - Regenerative materials are used. These are materials with a longer cycle. *Wood, hemp, straw,...(bio-based, biodegradable, and renewable. They absorb CO2 as they grow). *Earth and loam (geo-based, they are abundant and can be reused infinitely). *Reused materials (2nd, 3rd, 4th,... hands materials). The outer shell of the new roof volume will be realized in prefabricated wooden cassettes and filled in with straw bales, taken from a nearby farm. The existing facades are insulated with lime hemp blocks. A mixture of sand and clay, from the Brussels earth-moving industry, is used as plaster. Existing elements such as floors, joinery, stairs, tiles,... are revalued and supplemented with reclaimed materials. With this project, we want to show that building in back-to-basics materials such as straw, loam, and wood is not only for a rural context but can also be applied in an urban environment.

Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Tim Van de Velde

3. Dismountable, simple & repetitive - The open and legible inner structure is perfectly demountable due to its specific assembly (composite columns and beams with loose bolted connections). If broken down, they are easily reused. The number of materials are kept to a minimum and low-tech details or principles are repeated. It is an architecture that is understandable to all and therefore easily adaptable.

Save this picture!
Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+ - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub
© Tim Van de Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
hé! architectuur
Office
buro kiss
Office
EA+
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsBelgium

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsBelgium
Cite: "Karper Building Renovation / hé! architectuur + buro kiss + EA+" 21 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030330/karper-building-renovation-he-architectuur-plus-buro-kiss-plus-ea-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags