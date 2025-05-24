Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors

Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairEcho Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairEcho Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassEcho Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - More Images

Taipei, Taiwan
Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© Peny Hsieh

Text description provided by the architects. Echo Villa is nestled on the mid-mountainside of Taiwan, where the architecture flows naturally with the terrain, bringing the rhythm of the hills into both the structure and interior. Inspired by the homeowner's longing for a life close to nature, the design centers around the concept of "Echoes of the Earth." Mountain lines are echoed through window frames, landscape language is translated into architectural elements, and soft curves define staircases, furniture, and circulation, creating a seamless spatial fluidity. The residence adopts a palette of sandy earth tones, highlighted by a nine-meter-high foyer and custom-blown glass lighting that evokes the feeling of mist rising through the mountains.

Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Peny Hsieh
Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Peny Hsieh

Materials such as mineral coatings, natural wood, and muted textiles bring warmth and depth, while open-plan layouts dissolve traditional boundaries between zones, allowing life and nature to merge without interruption. Echo Villa is also a living gallery where art and daily life intersect. Collaborating with 20 European artists, the project integrates custom-designed furniture and art pieces, transforming the home into a vessel of cultural dialogue.

Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair
© Peny Hsieh
Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Image 4 of 27
© Peny Hsieh
Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Image 27 of 27
Floor Plan
Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Image 12 of 27
© Peny Hsieh

One of the greatest challenges in the early design phase was meeting the homeowner's vision: a space of pure aesthetic strength and emotional healing. To bring this to life, the designer engaged in a long, evolving dialogue with the client, refining, aligning, and ultimately reaching a shared design language. Despite increased budget constraints, the team stayed committed to quality, realizing a dreamlike sanctuary rooted in contemporary aesthetics and soulful mountain living.

Echo Villa / Peny Hsieh Interiors - Image 25 of 27
© Peny Hsieh

Peny Hsieh Interiors
