Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat

A campus that balances design, context, and community – Set within the foothills of the Western Ghats, the Goa Institute of Management campus was envisioned as a greenfield development that could reflect the ethos of the institution through its built environment. With no existing architectural context, the design drew inspiration from the dramatic topography, panoramic vistas, and natural biodiversity of the site.

The architecture and landscape were imagined as interconnected systems—responsive to climate, terrain, and student life. The master plan is structured along two intersecting axes that organize the campus into four clusters: academic, administrative, residential, and recreational. The academic block, designed at the core of the site, acts as the heart of the campus, centered around a large plaza that welcomes visitors and students alike. This open-to-sky courtyard is framed by classrooms, breakout spaces, faculty offices, and the Director's wing, and functions as a key space for community events like graduation processions.

One of the initial challenges was working with the rugged, arid land situated between two hills with limited groundwater availability. The response involved a sensitive grading strategy and the creation of a centralized rainwater harvesting system, supported by a network of recharge pits, swales, and an 800-cubic-metre capacity filtration plant. The lack of prior infrastructure also demanded thoughtful phasing of utilities and circulation across the hilly terrain. The buildings were designed to align with natural slopes, minimizing cut-and-fill operations while enabling visual and physical connectivity across levels.

Construction techniques and material choices were deeply informed by the regional context. Locally sourced laterite stone, with its high thermal mass, was used extensively for walls, preserving embodied energy and reducing transportation emissions. Most buildings use cavity walls to enhance passive cooling, while north-light sloped roofs and deep overhangs manage heat and heavy rainfall. These roofs also provide the ideal orientation for GIM's large-scale solar photovoltaic system, which generates 745 kWp and makes the campus energy self-sufficient. Additionally, solar water heaters, LED lighting, occupancy sensors, and solar streetlights further reinforce energy efficiency. Double-height interiors, open staircases, and the use of native Indian stones for flooring contribute to the architecture's spatial richness and environmental responsiveness.

The spatial layout is defined by fluid transitions between built form and landscape. The Library and Cafeteria crown the highest point on campus, framing westward views and creating a tranquil plaza between them. Student hostels are sited at the northern end, with tiered plazas and co-working lounges promoting collaboration and community. The design of open terraces, shaded walkways, and sunken seating areas encourages movement and informal gatherings, ensuring that the campus remains vibrant beyond classroom hours.

Sustainability is integral to the campus experience, ranging from biogas plants for kitchen waste, vermicomposting, and four-bin segregation, to active biodiversity conservation led by GIM's Centre for Excellence in Sustainable Development. Over 130 bird species and 150 plant species have been documented on site. Ultimately, the campus stands as a thoughtful confluence of place, people, and pedagogy—designed to allow learning, nature, and life to thrive in balance.