Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. India
  5. Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat

Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat

Save

Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Exterior PhotographyGoa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 3 of 21Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 4 of 21Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 5 of 21Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 3 of 21
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai

A campus that balances design, context, and community – Set within the foothills of the Western Ghats, the Goa Institute of Management campus was envisioned as a greenfield development that could reflect the ethos of the institution through its built environment. With no existing architectural context, the design drew inspiration from the dramatic topography, panoramic vistas, and natural biodiversity of the site.

Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 6 of 21
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai
Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Exterior Photography
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai

The architecture and landscape were imagined as interconnected systems—responsive to climate, terrain, and student life. The master plan is structured along two intersecting axes that organize the campus into four clusters: academic, administrative, residential, and recreational. The academic block, designed at the core of the site, acts as the heart of the campus, centered around a large plaza that welcomes visitors and students alike. This open-to-sky courtyard is framed by classrooms, breakout spaces, faculty offices, and the Director's wing, and functions as a key space for community events like graduation processions.

Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 4 of 21
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai
Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai

One of the initial challenges was working with the rugged, arid land situated between two hills with limited groundwater availability. The response involved a sensitive grading strategy and the creation of a centralized rainwater harvesting system, supported by a network of recharge pits, swales, and an 800-cubic-metre capacity filtration plant. The lack of prior infrastructure also demanded thoughtful phasing of utilities and circulation across the hilly terrain. The buildings were designed to align with natural slopes, minimizing cut-and-fill operations while enabling visual and physical connectivity across levels.

Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Exterior Photography
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai
Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Exterior Photography
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai

Construction techniques and material choices were deeply informed by the regional context. Locally sourced laterite stone, with its high thermal mass, was used extensively for walls, preserving embodied energy and reducing transportation emissions. Most buildings use cavity walls to enhance passive cooling, while north-light sloped roofs and deep overhangs manage heat and heavy rainfall. These roofs also provide the ideal orientation for GIM's large-scale solar photovoltaic system, which generates 745 kWp and makes the campus energy self-sufficient. Additionally, solar water heaters, LED lighting, occupancy sensors, and solar streetlights further reinforce energy efficiency. Double-height interiors, open staircases, and the use of native Indian stones for flooring contribute to the architecture's spatial richness and environmental responsiveness.

Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 13 of 21
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai

The spatial layout is defined by fluid transitions between built form and landscape. The Library and Cafeteria crown the highest point on campus, framing westward views and creating a tranquil plaza between them. Student hostels are sited at the northern end, with tiered plazas and co-working lounges promoting collaboration and community. The design of open terraces, shaded walkways, and sunken seating areas encourages movement and informal gatherings, ensuring that the campus remains vibrant beyond classroom hours.

Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 18 of 21
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai
Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Image 17 of 21
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai

Sustainability is integral to the campus experience, ranging from biogas plants for kitchen waste, vermicomposting, and four-bin segregation, to active biodiversity conservation led by GIM's Centre for Excellence in Sustainable Development. Over 130 bird species and 150 plant species have been documented on site. Ultimately, the campus stands as a thoughtful confluence of place, people, and pedagogy—designed to allow learning, nature, and life to thrive in balance.

Save this picture!
Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Fabien Charuau, Noshir Gobai

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Poriem, Sattari, Goa, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Somaya Sampat
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Goa Institute of Management / Somaya Sampat " 21 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030205/goa-institute-of-management-gim-somaya-sampat> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags