World
Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire

Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Paris, France
  • Designers: Rudy Guénaire
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ludovic Balay
Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Ludovic Balay

Text description provided by the architects. Matsuri, the icon of Japanese sit-down dining, announces the rebranding of its restaurant on rue Victor Hugo in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. The restaurant has been completely redesigned by designer Rudy Guénaire.

Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Ludovic Balay
Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Image 10 of 12
Plan
Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair
© Ludovic Balay

The 200m2 restaurant has been conceived as a canteen straight out of past dreams of a future world. You eat alongside your partner(s), facing the Kaiten (the famous conveyor belt) on which the delicious, freshly prepared Californian Rolls wind (the menu has been completely redesigned). The Kaiten's furniture borrows its curves and obliques from the gentle modernism of California, which was fascinated by Japan at the time. The small chairs, designed for the project, are a sexy, sturdy version of the hundreds of broken-down seats on which we sat in all the Izakaya of Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. 

Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Image 4 of 12
© Ludovic Balay
Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography
© Ludovic Balay

In the evening, the light is almost twilight. The ceiling, made of rectangular domes of ultra-thick polycarbonate, is a nod to the thousand neon lights in Blade Runner, and reflects the soft glow of a sunset that will never fade on the rough concrete walls, covered with old Japanese posters.

Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Ludovic Balay

Project location

Address:Paris, France

About this office
Rudy Guénaire
Cite: " Matsuri Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire" 25 May 2025. ArchDaily.

