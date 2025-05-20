Apartment / Rudy Guénaire

+ 12

Category: Apartment Interiors

Designer: Rudy Guénaire

City: Paris

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The first project to be completed, the flat is intended to be a place of relaxation and calm. The bulk of the work involved in this project consisted in completely redesigning the floor plan.

The floor of the first floor was filled in. The bedrooms, historically located on the first floor, have been transformed into small, quiet cabins on the lower floor, overlooking the beautiful courtyard and its former artists' studios.

On the first floor, a glass roof has been installed, covering almost the entire living room. Like the deck of a boat, this is where you live, to the rhythm of the changing light. The sun is the main protagonist here, giving the flat its ever-changing colour.