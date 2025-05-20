Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. France
  5. Apartment / Rudy Guénaire

Apartment / Rudy Guénaire

Save

Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairApartment / Rudy Guénaire - Image 3 of 17Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Sink, CountertopApartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, BedroomApartment / Rudy Guénaire - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Paris, France
  • Designers: Rudy Guénaire
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ludovic Balay
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Ludovic Balay

Text description provided by the architects. The first project to be completed, the flat is intended to be a place of relaxation and calm. The bulk of the work involved in this project consisted in completely redesigning the floor plan.

Save this picture!
Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Ludovic Balay
Save this picture!
Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Sink, Countertop
© Ludovic Balay

The floor of the first floor was filled in. The bedrooms, historically located on the first floor, have been transformed into small, quiet cabins on the lower floor, overlooking the beautiful courtyard and its former artists' studios. 

Save this picture!
Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Shelving
© Ludovic Balay
Save this picture!
Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Ludovic Balay

On the first floor, a glass roof has been installed, covering almost the entire living room. Like the deck of a boat, this is where you live, to the rhythm of the changing light. The sun is the main protagonist here, giving the flat its ever-changing colour.

Save this picture!
Apartment / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Door
© Ludovic Balay

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rudy Guénaire
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Apartment / Rudy Guénaire" 20 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030182/apartment-rudy-guenaire> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags