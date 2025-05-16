Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
“KIDE” Outdoor Stage / Aalto University Wood Program

Installations & Structures, Theaters & Performance

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Theaters & Performance
Kuhmo, Finland
"Kide" marks the 30th anniversary project of the Wood Program. The design-built project addresses the need for an outdoor event space in the city of Kuhmo, located in eastern Finland. The town, surrounded by forests and nature, has a lively tradition of timber architecture, and it is known for being a hub of the timber industry and for hosting annual music festivals.

"Kide" ("ice crystal" in Finnish) draws inspiration from the fractal geometry of snow, reflected in the structure's design. Additionally, its interior space captures the essence of a Finnish forest, creating a serene and immersive atmosphere. The structure is used not only by performers but also by residents in their day-to-day market activities.

The canopy structure gracefully rests on two corners, lightly touching the ground. Its volume is defined by a sequence of eight interwoven, mechanically connected trusses that form its square geometry. The glulam trusses were prefabricated at the Aalto University workshop, then transported and assembled on-site. A translucent metal mesh elegantly reveals the intricate wooden framework, enhancing the structure's depth and visual appeal. The roof comprises eight prefabricated LVL (laminated veneer lumber) elements, adding both strength and character to the design.

An elevated deck and backdrop, crafted from locally sourced pine wood, create a warm and inviting stage for performers. Under Kide's canopy, a variety of events have taken place, including folk music festivals, dance performances, choirs, rock bands, and award ceremonies. This wooden structure has had a significant social impact on the town of 8,000 inhabitants, revitalizing the central square and bringing new life and cultural vibrancy to the community. 

"Kide" reflects a commitment to sustainability through the use of bio-based materials like wood, appreciated for its aesthetic and low environmental impact. Its durable design ensures longevity, reducing resource consumption and promoting ecological responsibility.

Cite: "“KIDE” Outdoor Stage / Aalto University Wood Program" 16 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030175/kide-outdoor-stage-aalto-university-wood-program> ISSN 0719-8884

