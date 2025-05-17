Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Morocco
  Villa Miro / Driss Kettani

Villa Miro / Driss Kettani

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Casablanca, Morocco
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Miro is projected on a triangular plot of land in Casablanca, the silhouette of the plan being generated by mandatory setbacks. This particular shape led us to a configuration organized around a central helical staircase protected by a wooden lattice and which becomes the core of all the spaces.

© Doublespace Photography
Plan - Ground Floor
© Doublespace Photography

Thus, this central core makes it possible to manage access to service areas in a discreet and fluid manner, creating a family living room while freeing up the rest of the space for a large and bright reception area. This core also makes it possible to distinguish the 3 bedrooms upstairs while providing a family living room. A swimming pool completes the composition at the bow of the house and can be experienced from the inside thanks to the large glass sliding doors.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The materials used are both sober and contemporary while exuding warmth and sensoriality. The owner, a Casablanca artist, has breathed a special soul into the house by enriching it with carefully selected works of art and furniture.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Driss Kettani
