Villa Miro / Driss Kettani

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Miro is projected on a triangular plot of land in Casablanca, the silhouette of the plan being generated by mandatory setbacks. This particular shape led us to a configuration organized around a central helical staircase protected by a wooden lattice and which becomes the core of all the spaces.

Thus, this central core makes it possible to manage access to service areas in a discreet and fluid manner, creating a family living room while freeing up the rest of the space for a large and bright reception area. This core also makes it possible to distinguish the 3 bedrooms upstairs while providing a family living room. A swimming pool completes the composition at the bow of the house and can be experienced from the inside thanks to the large glass sliding doors.

The materials used are both sober and contemporary while exuding warmth and sensoriality. The owner, a Casablanca artist, has breathed a special soul into the house by enriching it with carefully selected works of art and furniture.