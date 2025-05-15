Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio

Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio

Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Brick

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center, Cultural Center
Chang Sha Shi, China
  • Design Team: Chengsi Liao, Guang Zhang, Yutao Chen, Minghao Guan, Cong Gao, Xiaozhe Zhou, Qian Yu, Yi Zhang, Xin Wang
  • Structural Engineering: Jianhua Zhu
  • Interior Design: Jingbo Li
  • Curtain Wall: Ming Zhong, Yong Zhang
  • Electrical Engineering: Jian Liu, Chaoyu Tan, Zhentao Su, Weilin Wang
  • Plumbing: Cheng Li
  • HVAC: Yilun Luo
  • Clients: Changsha Houhu Industrial Investment Development Co.Ldt
  • City: Chang Sha Shi
  • Country: China
Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Brick
© Jinquan Kong

Text description provided by the architects. Straw Stack Space is located in Houhu Art Park in Changsha, Hunan Province, which is a special 'village in the middle of the city' in Changsha that grew up spontaneously, located at the foot of Yuelu Mountain, and in the centre of the university town. Since the 1950s, the Houhu Art Park has become a unique cultural landmark in Changsha through its history of fisheries, art training and art exhibitions. And, Straw Stack Space is a small community cultural complex in Houhu Lake, integrates exhibitions, art salons, music performances and cultural and creative exchanges.

Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Image 16 of 38
© Jinquan Kong

Using pure 'Euclidean Geometry' ---square and circle as the basic graphic language, Straw Stack Space tries to revive the poetic atmosphere of Houhu's past as a field and countryside through the abstraction and metaphor of 'wheat (rice) haystacks', round barns, sunbathing yards and other memorable scenes in the rural landscape. The building occupies two residential sites, and we combined one house with six 'cylinders' in juxtaposition, while the other house has one 'cylinder' implanted in a pure 'square'. The cylinder array and the standard square form an isomorphic and inverted base relationship.

Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Jinquan Kong
Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Image 29 of 38
Plan
Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Jinquan Kong

The public cultural and artistic activities that take place in the Straw Stack Space with a sense of 'autonomy' or 'accident', such as contemporary art exhibitions, university graduation design exhibitions, small-scale music parties, modern dances, lawn music festivals, etc. At this point, the 'space' has the ability of 'functional transformation',and it has already departed from the original design preconception, and has generated other interpretations, but it is also an unexpected praise to us.

Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Concrete
© Jinquan Kong

The windows of the Straw Stack Space are mainly orientated to spatial experience, especially strengthening the use of natural top light: when the light is thrown down from the upper part of the building's cylindrical space, through the vertical directivity of the cylinders, it draws one's visual focus to the sky, establishing a relationship between the space, the body and the sky and the earth. Together with the geometrical order of the arrayed cylinders, it tries to let the body deeply perceive a certain ritual, quiet and poetic spatial atmosphere.

Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Jinquan Kong
Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Image 31 of 38
Section
Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Image 5 of 38
© Haohao Xu

After the completion of the project, whether it is the indigenous villagers, neighbouring citizens, teachers and students of the university, or foreign tourists, when they are relaxing in the Straw Stack Space, they will feel a special kind of 'spatial' information, which tries to evoke the memory of a familiar place or unfamiliar reverie, which belongs to the unique 'sense of place' of the Houhu Art Park or the Straw Stack Space, and it is also the power of the Archetype that we are looking for.

Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio - Interior Photography
© Haohao Xu

Project location

Address:Chang Sha Shi, China

WCY Regional Studio
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCultural CenterChina

Cite: "Straw Stack Space in Houhu Art Park / WCY Regional Studio" 15 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030097/straw-stack-space-in-houhu-art-park-wcy-regional-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

