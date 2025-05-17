Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

+ 44

Category: Hotels

Principal Designer: Ziyu Zhuang, Zhengdong Qi, Ye Yang

Design Team: Ya Wen, Chuanni Peng, Dan Liang, Tianyuan Zuo, Yiping Zhang

Drawings And Diagrams: Yicheng Gao, Yunpeng Xu, Mengzhao Xing, Yahan Xu, Jing He, Fengyi Zhang

Writing: Ziyu Zhuang, Vanessa Wang

Client: Deqin Meri Poodom Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawings: Shanghai RusiFu Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Facade Consultant: Cayenne Architectural Consulting Co., LTD

Vi Design: hesign

City: Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Perched at 3,600 meters on the Wunongding Viewing Platform east of the Meri Snow Mountain, the Poodom Deqin Meri hotel faces the sacred Thirteen Peaks of Meri, where a hundred-mile tapestry of snow-capped summits unfolds across the horizon. Framed by the Baima Snow Mountain at its back, it is cradled between two towering alpine ranges. To one side, a sheer valley plunges hundreds of meters down, nearly vertical, toward Deqin County.

In such a natural setting, any exaggerated architectural form would appear disruptive. Thus, Poodom Hotel was conceived as a structure in harmony with its environment—shedding symbolic gestures to root its essence in the site's physicality and spirit.

It emphasizes architecture's role as a mediator between nature and culture. The spatial design is not an exercise in form-making, but an attempt to forge a connective medium that amplifies the land's inherent energy, transforming it into an immersive inner experience.

The architecture extends horizontally, mirroring the mountain ridges, while its pure hues and locally sourced materials dissolve into the Tibetan landscape. Through staggered levels and rotated volumes, it weaves open and intimate spaces together, blurring boundaries between inside and out. Sightlines and light interplay dynamically within, crafting a "vertical flowing garden" where spatial narratives unfold.

Moreover, the design externalizes experiential space-making into an independent yet fluid circulation, creating seamless transitions between architecture and nature, interior and exterior, near and far. It guides movement as a ritual—a sensory pilgrimage where occupants dialogue with the mountains, transforming mere habitation into reverence.

Like an assemblage of experiential fragments, the hotel frames nature as a living canvas, a "vessel" for the alpine panorama. Within, guests encounter shifting perspectives of the peaks, their ever-changing moods reflected in the architecture's seasonal transformations—ephemeral yet eternal. Ultimately, Poodom Hotel offers more than shelter: it is a vehicle for coexistence, embodying a philosophy where humanity and wilderness converse in silent, sacred harmony.