Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, China
  • Category: Hotels
  • Principal Designer: Ziyu Zhuang, Zhengdong Qi, Ye Yang
  • Design Team: Ya Wen, Chuanni Peng, Dan Liang, Tianyuan Zuo, Yiping Zhang
  • Drawings And Diagrams: Yicheng Gao, Yunpeng Xu, Mengzhao Xing, Yahan Xu, Jing He, Fengyi Zhang
  • Writing: Ziyu Zhuang, Vanessa Wang
  • Client: Deqin Meri Poodom Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Drawings: Shanghai RusiFu Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Vi Design: hesign
  • City: Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
  • Country: China
Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Perched at 3,600 meters on the Wunongding Viewing Platform east of the Meri Snow Mountain, the Poodom Deqin Meri hotel faces the sacred Thirteen Peaks of Meri, where a hundred-mile tapestry of snow-capped summits unfolds across the horizon. Framed by the Baima Snow Mountain at its back, it is cradled between two towering alpine ranges. To one side, a sheer valley plunges hundreds of meters down, nearly vertical, toward Deqin County.

Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 10 of 49
© Shengliang Su

Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su

In such a natural setting, any exaggerated architectural form would appear disruptive. Thus, Poodom Hotel was conceived as a structure in harmony with its environment—shedding symbolic gestures to root its essence in the site's physicality and spirit.

Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su

It emphasizes architecture's role as a mediator between nature and culture. The spatial design is not an exercise in form-making, but an attempt to forge a connective medium that amplifies the land's inherent energy, transforming it into an immersive inner experience.

Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 8 of 49
© Shengliang Su
Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 25 of 49
© Shengliang Su

The architecture extends horizontally, mirroring the mountain ridges, while its pure hues and locally sourced materials dissolve into the Tibetan landscape. Through staggered levels and rotated volumes, it weaves open and intimate spaces together, blurring boundaries between inside and out. Sightlines and light interplay dynamically within, crafting a "vertical flowing garden" where spatial narratives unfold.

Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 4 of 49
© Shengliang Su

Moreover, the design externalizes experiential space-making into an independent yet fluid circulation, creating seamless transitions between architecture and nature, interior and exterior, near and far. It guides movement as a ritual—a sensory pilgrimage where occupants dialogue with the mountains, transforming mere habitation into reverence.

Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 17 of 49
© Shengliang Su
Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Like an assemblage of experiential fragments, the hotel frames nature as a living canvas, a "vessel" for the alpine panorama. Within, guests encounter shifting perspectives of the peaks, their ever-changing moods reflected in the architecture's seasonal transformations—ephemeral yet eternal. Ultimately, Poodom Hotel offers more than shelter: it is a vehicle for coexistence, embodying a philosophy where humanity and wilderness converse in silent, sacred harmony.

Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Shengliang Su
Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Shengliang Su

Project location

Address:Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, China

