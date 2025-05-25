Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save

Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, ChairCore Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopCore Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, TableCore Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairCore Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barra Funda, Brazil
  • Architects: BOLO arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  990 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alberto Ricci
  • Lead Architects: Adriano Gaspari, Gustavo Dante, Hector Briqueze e Nicole Avelino
More SpecsLess Specs
Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair
© Alberto Ricci

Text description provided by the architects. We redesigned the entire layout of the apartment to meet the clients' needs. We brought three strong concepts to the project: the truth of the materials, highlighting all the structural elements of the apartment; the tiles, inspired by Lina Bo Bardi's Glass House; and, finally, the curves, which became architectural sculptures and sectored the social and intimate areas.

Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Alberto Ricci
Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Image 27 of 30
Plan - Layout
Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Alberto Ricci

The apartment, which originally had 3 bedrooms, a closed kitchen, sectored, small, dark and dated rooms, was transformed into a spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, an office focused on the clients' needs, a social area designed for receiving friends and, of course, plenty of personality.

Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Alberto Ricci

We demolished the walls that divided the social area and removed one of the bedrooms, creating a large living area. The kitchen gained more light and a suspended island, an impact element in the project. We created a curved division between the social and intimate areas and, next to it, the office, which meets our client's specific needs. The master bedroom was enlarged to make room for a generous closet. The secondary bedroom was designed to accommodate a future child, hence the open layout and playful joinery. The bathrooms feature the continuity of the tiles, with solutions that link to the rest of the project in the finishes.

Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table
© Alberto Ricci
Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Lighting
© Alberto Ricci

We'd like to point out that this project was created in the way we say is ideal: a “four-handed” creation. For us, an outstanding project has the active participation of our clients, and this was the case here.

Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Alberto Ricci

The clients asked us to translate their specific needs through unconventional finishes and solutions, with the intention of creating a unique home that was 100% tailored to them. For this reason, we brought in strong concepts, which the clients embraced from the start, elevating the project with their comments and personality.

Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Alberto Ricci

Overall, the CORE apartment is a project that, for us, stands out for its decisions, as we had the opportunity to work with many of BOLO's “signature” elements, such as granilite, tiles, exposed concrete, metalwork, colored joinery and curves.

Core Apartment / BOLO arquitetos - Interior Photography, Sofa, Chair
© Alberto Ricci

Project location

Address:Barra Funda, Sao Paulo, Brazil

BOLO arquitetos
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil

Top #Tags