Simple Cuisine Gallery / HAS design and research

Text description provided by the architects. Simple Cuisine Gallery is a unique kitchen and restaurant gallery that redefines the concept of eating and lifestyle spaces through a strong emphasis on sustainability. Located in Anhui, China, the project was designed by architects Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee, founders of HAS Design and Research. Their vision was to create an architectural space that promotes sustainable development and raises public awareness of green thinking.

The gallery is situated in a newly developed urban district, surrounded by monotonous concrete residential blocks, towering glass office buildings, and colorful commercial shops. At first glance, the site appears disconnected from its urban surroundings, unable to establish meaningful interaction with its context. However, Hung and Songkittipakdee (HAS) discovered a hidden gem: a narrow strip of forest along the site's edge, quietly overshadowed by high-rise buildings. A natural path through this dense greenery leads to a secluded waterfall stream nestled deep within the forest—an unexpected oasis that feels like a hidden paradise. The soothing sounds and dynamic form of the waterfall provide a serene contrast to the city's chaotic noise, offering a tranquil retreat in an otherwise placeless urban environment.

The design philosophy behind Simple Cuisine Gallery transcends the creation of a conventional exhibition space. HAS Design and Research envisioned a place that not only displays but also heals—a space that reconnects people with nature and encourages environmental revitalization in a concrete-heavy city. The design draws inspiration from waterfalls, with flowing facades that evoke the movement of water. These carefully sculpted surfaces, defined by their nuanced width and depth, create an architectural language that feels both dynamic and organic. This attention to detail enhances the surrounding urban fabric, infusing the fragmented cityscape with a sense of vitality and calm, and fostering a deeper sense of belonging among visitors.

At the entrance, hundreds of vertical facade elements rise like cascading streams, forming an open, valley-like void. This undulating façade transitions into an elongated ceiling space pierced by a linear skylight, generating a sacred atmosphere that evokes a sense of ritual and spirituality.

At the heart of the gallery lies the Light Core, an axial inner plaza that serves as a central gathering space. On ordinary days, it feels like a mystical cave hidden behind a waterfall, offering a space for reflection and spiritual cleansing as visitors move between different zones. During special events, the Light Core transforms into a versatile venue for culinary classes, lifestyle workshops, artistic seminars, and exhibition launches. This multifunctional use redefines the traditional showroom, transforming it from a commercial tool into a cultural hub, reflecting architects Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee's philosophy of transcending conventional architectural boundaries.

Simple Cuisine Gallery features six multifunctional kitchen galleries, each designed to offer more than just a visual experience. The undulating surfaces create naturally elevated openings that allow light to pour in, producing unique patterns of illumination and shadow. These spaces are designed to engage all five senses—texture and grain for touch, natural light and form for sight, cascading water for sound, ambient aromas for smell, and culinary experiences for taste. Each gallery becomes a living art space, embedding natural spirit and cultural artistry into an otherwise anonymous urban environment.

Through Simple Cuisine Gallery, HAS Design and Research have not only reimagined a lifestyle space but also created a sensory journey that blends architecture, nature, and culture—an inspiring model of how design can reconnect people with the environment and infuse soul into the modern city.