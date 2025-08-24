Claudine Hermann Secondary School / Ameller Dubois

-
Architects: Ameller Dubois
- Area: 7200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Hugo Hébrard
-
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Lead Team: Philippe Ameller
- Design Team: Grégoire Seidel, Paul Pressensé, Telemaco Galante, Mathieu Ha, Noémie Gendron, Camille Henry
- General Constructing: Urbaine de Travaux
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Scoping
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Inddigo
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ligot, CTB
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Cap Horn Solutions
- Landscape Architecture: WALD
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arwytec, Darras & Jouanin
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: S3M Thermique
- City: Massy
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The new Massy secondary school is built on the Vilgénis site, formerly the Air France Aviation Apprenticeship Training Center. This 22-hectare site, with its exceptional woodland character, partially listed, provides the school with a green setting in which this major facility must blend as harmoniously as possible. With a strong commitment to maximising the preservation of these landscaped areas, the project adopts a highly compact form. The building follows the natural slope of the land to avoid the excessive spread of this large-scale programme.