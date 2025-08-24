Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Claudine Hermann Secondary School / Ameller Dubois

Claudine Hermann Secondary School / Ameller Dubois

Massy, France
  • Architects: Ameller Dubois
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hugo Hébrard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KEIM, Sto, Cipa Gres, Formica, Gerflor, PIERI, POLYREY, Pavigrés, Primus Vitória, Ratheau, Ripolin, Villeroy & Boch
  • Lead Team: Philippe Ameller
  • Design Team: Grégoire Seidel, Paul Pressensé, Telemaco Galante, Mathieu Ha, Noémie Gendron, Camille Henry
  • General Constructing: Urbaine de Travaux
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Scoping
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Inddigo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ligot, CTB
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Cap Horn Solutions
  • Landscape Architecture: WALD
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arwytec, Darras & Jouanin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: S3M Thermique
  • City: Massy
  • Country: France
Claudine Hermann Secondary School / Ameller Dubois - Exterior Photography
© Hugo Hébrard

Text description provided by the architects. The new Massy secondary school is built on the Vilgénis site, formerly the Air France Aviation Apprenticeship Training Center. This 22-hectare site, with its exceptional woodland character, partially listed, provides the school with a green setting in which this major facility must blend as harmoniously as possible. With a strong commitment to maximising the preservation of these landscaped areas, the project adopts a highly compact form. The building follows the natural slope of the land to avoid the excessive spread of this large-scale programme.

About this office
Ameller Dubois
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

Cite: "Claudine Hermann Secondary School / Ameller Dubois" 24 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029988/claudine-hermann-secondary-school-ameller-dubois> ISSN 0719-8884

