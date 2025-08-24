Claudine Hermann Secondary School / Ameller Dubois

+ 13

Educational Architecture, Schools • Massy, France Architects: Ameller Dubois

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hugo Hébrard

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project KEIM Sto Cipa Gres , Formica , Gerflor , PIERI , POLYREY , Pavigrés , Primus Vitória , Ratheau , Ripolin , Villeroy & Boch Manufacturers:

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Lead Team: Philippe Ameller

Design Team: Grégoire Seidel, Paul Pressensé, Telemaco Galante, Mathieu Ha, Noémie Gendron, Camille Henry

General Constructing: Urbaine de Travaux

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Scoping

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Inddigo

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ligot, CTB

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Cap Horn Solutions

Landscape Architecture: WALD

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arwytec, Darras & Jouanin

Engineering & Consulting > Services: S3M Thermique

City: Massy

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The new Massy secondary school is built on the Vilgénis site, formerly the Air France Aviation Apprenticeship Training Center. This 22-hectare site, with its exceptional woodland character, partially listed, provides the school with a green setting in which this major facility must blend as harmoniously as possible. With a strong commitment to maximising the preservation of these landscaped areas, the project adopts a highly compact form. The building follows the natural slope of the land to avoid the excessive spread of this large-scale programme.