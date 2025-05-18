Element Labs at University Research Park / Perkins+Will

+ 11

Category: Laboratory, University, Offices

Managing Principal: Bridget Lesniak, Adana Johns

Senior Designer: Max Adams

Senior Project Architect: James Giebelhausen

Landscape Design Principal: John Slack

Project Team: Vanessa Eickhoff, Amina Helstern, Andrew Kroll, David Rader, Ryan Chester

City: Madison

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. University Research Park in Madison, WI, designed by global architecture and design firm Perkins&Will, introduces a new model of research park typology. This site challenges the tradition of research park planning by integrating natural habitats amongst mixed-use buildings to create a vibrant community that is walkable and prioritizes the wellbeing of wildlife. Element Labs, the new gateway to the campus, sitting prominently at the Northeast corner of the park, will house multiple research companies, including Invenra, a Madison-based lifesciences company. The building is the centerpiece of the emerging Element Collective district, which will contain apartments, a hotel, a fitness center, and restaurants.

Built using Living Design principles, Element Labs is a mixed-use building with office and lab space, a public event space, and, eventually, a restaurant – all within a 147,000-square foot building with five stories of flexible office and lab space above ground and three stories of underground parking. The building is flanked by a new walkable district streetscape, and a series of naturalized district stormwater ponds, paths, and dense native plants wrap the other faces.

The multi-tenant building is framed by a soaring glass curtain wall expressing the transparency of scientific inquiry. A series of setbacks break up the massing and align the building's scale with its surrounding location. Vertical fins along the exterior glass add detail, create a sense of rhythm, and help to provide shade and regulate temperatures inside.

The ground floor provides amenity spaces for lifescience tenants and the community alike, with a variety of informal gathering areas and Element Hall, a community space with stadium seating, warm wood finishes, advanced AV, and meticulously engineered acoustics for formal presentations, casual meetings, movie nights, or hanging out. The dramatic space connects to large exterior patios and ponds with two-story glazing. Extending to the east, the terrace connects to the district streetscape, creating overlooks and views of the dynamic changing landscape. Materials, products, and design respond to Element Lab's natural setting and the commitment to sustainable design.

As a world-class laboratory building, Element Labs is designed with enhanced HVAC, electrical, and plumbing features to support modern lab environments, including the capacity to prevent air recirculation between floors, sufficient exhaust to support fume hoods and cooling, germicidal UV light system, separate electrical metering by floor, vibration control, and backup power generation. Adhering to bird-friendly building standards, a frit pattern was bonded into the interior of the curtain wall to deter bird impact.

The primary goal of the site was to balance stormwater storage needs with a design approach that made this an immersive experience for the public and building tenants alike. As part of a larger district stormwater approach, the Element Labs site features two stormwater ponds and a bioretention area that stores water for the entire district. The tiered overflow of cut stone blocks includes stone that is salvaged and reused from the site. These ponds are planted with a mixed native prairie, while native trees frame views to the terrace from the street.

Element Lab is home to Invenra's headquarters and R&D labs on the 3rd and 4th floors. Invenra develops novel therapies for cancer treatment, part of a growing portfolio across a variety of disease categories in the pursuit of treatment innovation. Their work demonstrates a drive for discovery, lending to an architectural project that is open in nature and creates space for creative collaboration. The project's flexibility and multi-purpose modularity allow for the plan to seamlessly connect the labs and office space, creating spatial equity for all users as well as 360-degree views. The materiality of the project is calm and playful, highlighting a modern assembly of neutrals layered in with warm blues, wrapped in a glassy skin connecting to the activated landscape beyond.

Element Lab's remaining space will be occupied by R&D laboratories for multiple UW-Madison schools, agencies, and research institutes, including a 2,500sf BSL3 laboratory. All told, the project creates opportunities for an immersive experience in the landscape for employees and visitors, highlighting the site and building as a gateway and reinforcing the entry experience to the University Research Park.