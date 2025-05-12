Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyEuropa House / TWO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, BalconyEuropa House / TWO Arquitetura - Image 4 of 29Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodEuropa House / TWO Arquitetura - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect In Charge: Luciana Naccache
  • Creative Design: Karina Salgado
  • Architect: Juliana Marotto
  • Engineering: A'LLE ENGENHARIA
  • Air Conditioning: GREENWATT
  • Automation: GF ENGENHARIA & ILUMINAÇÃO -
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: GRAU ENGENHARIA DE INSTALAÇÕES
  • Structure: EDATEC ENGENHARIA
  • Frameworks: TAP FORM
  • Foundations: ZF SOLOS
  • Waterproofing: PROASSP
  • Irrigation: AQUASYSTEMS
  • Lighting Design: ESTUDIO CARLOS FORTES
  • Landscape Design: Cenário - Arquitetura Da Paisagem
  • Landscaping Consultant: NENO
  • Pool: COBERPOOL
  • Security: EYTAN MAGAL
  • Woodwork: PAULINHO MÓVEIS
  • Marbles: DI MÁRMORE
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Evelyn Muller

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Europa project was born from a design brief that prioritized maximizing the usable built area. The client, a culinary enthusiast, requested multiple kitchen stations to support his passion for hosting family and friends in a welcoming yet refined setting.

Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Evelyn Muller
Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Evelyn Muller

The social areas were designed with functionality and fluidity in mind, emphasizing the integration between indoor and outdoor spaces and creating a harmonious atmosphere centered around family life. Two’s signature design style, which values large, open-plan environments, is evident in the expansive ground floor living area, while the basement is dedicated to the gym, laundry facilities, and garage.

Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Evelyn Muller

Abundant natural light and ventilation were key goals from the outset. Large windows promote openness and well-being throughout the home. On the second floor, the private suites were designed to offer intimacy and comfort, along with a home office area that includes two enclosed workspaces—perfectly suited for remote work. The rooftop serves as a multifunctional platform, ideal for both work and leisure, while offering panoramic urban views of Jardim Europa.

Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Evelyn Muller
Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Image 25 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Evelyn Muller

Natural materials like Itaúna granite, moledo stone, and soft-textured wood were carefully selected to create an elegant and welcoming ambiance. A bold design decision was made to avoid traditional plaster ceilings on the rooftop, opting instead for exposed concrete—conveying a relaxed and contemporary aesthetic in tune with the timeless quality of the materials and Brazilian architectural principles.

Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Evelyn Muller

This inspiration is also reflected in the reinterpretation of traditional muxarabis on the façades, executed in aluminum with a wood finish. This detail provides a balance of privacy, light, and integration with the surrounding landscape, while honoring local architectural traditions. With Casa Europa, Two transforms the client’s vision into a tangible reality, echoing the dream of an ideal, contemporary home.  

Save this picture!
Europa House / TWO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Evelyn Muller

TWO Arquitetura
Office

