Olfactory Design: Spaces That Awaken Memories

Save this picture! Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico. Image © Apertura Arquitectónica

With each of the more than 23,000 breaths we take per day, air travels through the respiratory system into the lungs, where vital gas exchange occurs: oxygen is absorbed, and carbon dioxide is expelled. This involuntary and essential act also triggers another, less visible but deeply impactful process—our perception of smell. As air passes through the nasal cavity, odor molecules come into contact with olfactory receptors located in the olfactory epithelium. These receptors send signals directly to the olfactory bulb, which is part of the limbic system—the area of the brain linked to memory and emotion. Far from being a secondary sense, smell acts as a direct bridge between the environment and our deepest emotional responses. Scents carry a unique power to evoke vivid memories, elicit comfort or immediate aversion, and influence our emotional state almost instantaneously.

This ability of scents to shape spaces, atmospheres, and memories is the foundation of what is known as olfactory design. The primary goal is to provoke emotional responses in physical environments—a sensory strategy gaining traction in architecture, retail, hospitality, and even institutional settings. It goes beyond simply adding fragrance to a space; it involves the intentional selection of scents that align with a place's identity, elicit desired sensations in users, and often reinforce a brand's message or a project's purpose.

This aligns with the concept of atmosphere as defined by German philosopher Gernot Böhme, who describes it as a spatial quality perceived sensorially—a diffuse presence that surrounds and affects those within a space. In this context, smell plays a crucial role: unlike vision, which requires focus and direction, olfaction acts diffusely and immersively. It fills the environment in an almost invisible but deeply tangible way, capable of altering mood, triggering memories, and preparing the body for alertness, relaxation, or stimulation. As highlighted in the article Touch It, Smell It, Feel It: Architecture for the Senses, contemporary architecture is increasingly recognizing that space should be experienced with the entire body—not just the eyes.

Smell as an Architectural Tool

Olfactory design is closely related to sensory design, a field that incorporates all five senses—sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell—into spatial creation. Within this universe, multisensory marketing explores how coordinated sensory stimuli shape consumer perception, create emotional bonds, and influence decision-making. This sensory dimension is also addressed by architect and theorist Juhani Pallasmaa, who in The Eyes of the Skin, critiques the dominance of vision in contemporary architecture and advocates for a design approach that engages all senses. According to him, smell is a fundamental part of spatial experience, capable of evoking memories and emotions with unparalleled intensity. "Architecture evokes memories through smell more than through shape or color," he states.

Classic examples illustrate this power: the scent of popcorn in cinemas evokes pleasure and encourages consumption; the smell of fresh bread in supermarkets conveys warmth and increases dwell time; or the universally recognized "new car smell." Scientific studies have also shown that aromas significantly influence human behavior by activating brain areas related to memory, emotion, and decision-making. Pleasant fragrances can extend time spent in commercial spaces, increase purchase intent, and even alter subjective perceptions of temperature, spaciousness, or cleanliness. In healthcare settings, the use of essential oils such as lavender and bergamot has been linked to reduced anxiety and stress relief in preoperative patients, as shown in randomized clinical trials. In offices, subtle fragrances have been correlated with increased concentration, productivity, and general well-being. These findings reinforce the potential of olfactory design as a strategic sensory tool for creating more welcoming, functional, and emotionally resonant environments.

In an increasingly overstimulated retail environment, the sense of smell is emerging as a powerful and underutilized channel. Scent branding—the development of exclusive scents to reinforce a brand's identity—aims not only to differentiate but also to create lasting emotional connections with users. Some brands develop custom fragrances that become integral to the experience. Luxury hotels spray their exclusive scents on linens and curtains, creating a memory-laden atmosphere for guests. Airlines infuse specific aromas in cabins to reduce flight stress and enhance comfort. Fashion houses go further, registering proprietary scents as part of their sensory branding toolkit, akin to logos, slogans, or jingles.

Technology, Immersion, and Responsibility

Technology has enabled increasingly smart and personalized use of scents. Digital diffusers allow for scheduled scent release based on time, crowd density, or room temperature—enhancing both efficiency and impact. Presence sensors, automation systems, and remote control via apps are becoming common in commercial and hospitality spaces. Olfactory design is also entering digital and immersive territories. Virtual reality, sensory exhibitions, and artistic installations have started incorporating scent as a narrative layer. In multisensory experiences, scent is used to intensify immersion, trigger targeted emotions, or signal spatial and temporal transitions.

As olfactory design evolves, so do the challenges around sustainability and health. The composition of scents—natural or synthetic—is a critical concern. Natural aromas derived from flowers, woods, and spices are often more sustainable and less aggressive, though they can be expensive and less durable. Synthetic compounds, widely used in industry, offer consistency and control but raise concerns regarding toxicity, environmental impact, and allergic reactions.

For these reasons, several countries have enacted regulations limiting the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs)—substances commonly found in synthetic fragrances—in enclosed environments. These regulations are particularly strict in high-traffic or sensitive locations such as hospitals, schools, and public buildings, where indoor air quality is crucial to occupant health. Olfactory design, in this context, must go beyond the creation of immersive experiences. It must also take into account diverse user profiles, including those with chemical sensitivities or respiratory conditions, and meet technical standards for air quality, safety, and accessibility.

Evoking memories, stirring emotions, or reinforcing identity—all of this can be achieved through a single breath. To incorporate smell into the creative process is more than simply adding a fragrance; it is an opportunity to expand architecture beyond shape, color, and light—touching what is most intimate in human experience.