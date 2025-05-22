Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos

The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Wellbeing
Jundiaí, Brazil
  • Architects: DMDV arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  988
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architect: Thiffani Siani
  • Category: Wellbeing
  • Project Team: André Dias Dantas, Bruno Bonesso Vitorino, Renato Dalla Marta, Thiffani Siani, Aline Pinheiro, Victor Vernaglia, Nayara Siqueira, Renan Kolda, Vitória Pinto, Leonardo Monfardini, Rafael Pauliquevis e Gustavo Stecca.
  • City: Jundiaí
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Image 8 of 37
© Nelson Kon e Alberto Ricci

Text description provided by the architects. The Tamboré Club project presents an architecture defined by the contrast between solid stone-clad volumes, which house the club’s main programs, and transparent areas that foster visual and physical integration with the surrounding natural landscape. Organized into four distinct blocks, the complex is accessed via a metal pergola that extends over a reflecting pool, surrounded by carefully curated landscaping that creates a welcoming and symbolic entrance.

The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Image 27 of 37
© Nelson Kon e Alberto Ricci

The building opens inward toward the lot, facing a permanent preservation area—an architectural gesture that strengthens its connection to the natural environment and offers a sense of discovery as one enters the site. A central volume, distinguished by its elevated metal roof, houses the main event hall, oriented toward the outdoor pool. The gym faces the same direction, while the heated indoor pool stretches along the lateral edge of the site, forming a kind of internal plaza enveloped by native vegetation.

The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon e Alberto Ricci

The architectural language strikes a balance between geometries: the organic design of the outdoor pool contrasts with the rectilinear volumes of the building, while maintaining a dialogue with the natural surroundings. An outdoor patio between the event hall and the gym serves as an open-air cinema, where the building's end wall functions as the projection screen.

The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nelson Kon e Alberto Ricci

The interior design emphasizes a refined rusticity, featuring natural materials such as stone, exposed concrete, and wood to create spaces that evoke comfort, warmth, and a strong connection to nature.

The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Image 33 of 37
Site Plan
The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Image 36 of 37
Section
The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Nelson Kon e Alberto Ricci

In the highest part of the terrain, two barbecue areas have been positioned to take full advantage of the complex’s elevated views. Complementing the sports facilities are a playground, tennis courts, a multi-sports court, and beach tennis courts, all integrated into a multifunctional landscape.

The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos - Image 7 of 37
© Nelson Kon e Alberto Ricci

Project location

Address:Jundiaí, Brazil

