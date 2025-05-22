The Tamboré Club / DMDV arquitetos

Save this picture! © Nelson Kon e Alberto Ricci

+ 32

Wellbeing • Jundiaí, Brazil Architects: DMDV arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 988 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architect: Thiffani Siani

Category: Wellbeing

Project Team: André Dias Dantas, Bruno Bonesso Vitorino, Renato Dalla Marta, Thiffani Siani, Aline Pinheiro, Victor Vernaglia, Nayara Siqueira, Renan Kolda, Vitória Pinto, Leonardo Monfardini, Rafael Pauliquevis e Gustavo Stecca.

City: Jundiaí

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Tamboré Club project presents an architecture defined by the contrast between solid stone-clad volumes, which house the club’s main programs, and transparent areas that foster visual and physical integration with the surrounding natural landscape. Organized into four distinct blocks, the complex is accessed via a metal pergola that extends over a reflecting pool, surrounded by carefully curated landscaping that creates a welcoming and symbolic entrance.

The building opens inward toward the lot, facing a permanent preservation area—an architectural gesture that strengthens its connection to the natural environment and offers a sense of discovery as one enters the site. A central volume, distinguished by its elevated metal roof, houses the main event hall, oriented toward the outdoor pool. The gym faces the same direction, while the heated indoor pool stretches along the lateral edge of the site, forming a kind of internal plaza enveloped by native vegetation.

The architectural language strikes a balance between geometries: the organic design of the outdoor pool contrasts with the rectilinear volumes of the building, while maintaining a dialogue with the natural surroundings. An outdoor patio between the event hall and the gym serves as an open-air cinema, where the building's end wall functions as the projection screen.

The interior design emphasizes a refined rusticity, featuring natural materials such as stone, exposed concrete, and wood to create spaces that evoke comfort, warmth, and a strong connection to nature.

In the highest part of the terrain, two barbecue areas have been positioned to take full advantage of the complex’s elevated views. Complementing the sports facilities are a playground, tennis courts, a multi-sports court, and beach tennis courts, all integrated into a multifunctional landscape.