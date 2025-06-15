Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos

House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos

Save

House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Brick, CourtyardHouse Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingHouse Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, GlassHouse Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Image 5 of 40House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Urbanova, Brazil
  • Architects: Sertão Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  272
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, Carpintaria Th , Decor Colors, Eliane, Guararapes, Kingspan - ISOESTE, MMC Esquadrias, Maxxi Prime, NS Brazil, Roca Cerâmica
  • Lead Architects: Raquel Rangel, Julio de Luca
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborating Architect: Thais Menegali, Francine Souza
  • Civil Work: C&G Empreiteira
  • Complementary Projects: Trine Engenharia
  • Metric Survey: Lev Arq
  • Foundations And Drilling: Persolo
  • City: Urbanova
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Door, Balcony, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of Casa Graviola was planned based on 4 main movements. The first step was to simplify the existing structure by demolishing the various extensions that surrounded the original house from 1991. The main body of the house was preserved and has striking features, such as the brick walls and the roof made directly from beams and ceramic tiles, dispensing with the use of slats, an old technique that directly refers to the Casa do Rio Vermelho by Jorge Amado and Zélia Gattai, a direct reference for this renovation.

Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Image 35 of 40
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Image 9 of 40
© Manuel Sá

The structure of the original house could not accommodate all the needs of the young couple, so it was necessary to expand the house in 2 areas. On the upper floor, a closet with a bathroom was built on the old terrace slab, where it was necessary to build a structural reinforcement to support the weight of the new bathtub with a view of the forest. On the ground floor, the kitchen occupied the area between the house and the boundary, doubling the size of the social area. On the boundary with the living room, a wooden volume was created to house the entrance hall, the china cabinet, the wardrobe and a niche with a mattress for the living area. The same technique used for the original roof of the house was used to cover the kitchen.

Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

With the new layout organized, the third move was to seek integration with the gardens and outdoor area, the main demand of the residents. To achieve this, the small windows were transformed into doors and as many new windows as possible were opened. The kitchen gained a skylight with an internal garden throughout its entire length. New wooden and glass coverings create the intermediate spaces such as the balconies, pergola and garage roof, open spaces that protect from the weather but let in the light.

Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Countertop
© Manuel Sá

For the fourth and final move, the new construction of the barbecue, bathroom and bedroom was positioned following the alignments of the main house, which is positioned at an angle on the uneven terrain, in order to create 2 large gardens, contrasting the built areas. All the openings face the gardens, creating a play of full and empty, inside and outside, that make the house blend in with the gardens that feature Soursop, Surinam Cherry and other fruit trees.

Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Image 40 of 40
Axonometric
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Image 36 of 40
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood
© Manuel Sá

The new wooden structure with exposed metal sandwich tiles stands out from the main house with a contemporary style and explores the different textures of the cobogós and straw ceiling. The swimming pool occupies the center of the main garden and is integrated with the barbecue area.

Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá

A renovation that recognizes and explores the potential of the original construction and, through a seamless process, seeks to articulate the new spaces that blend in with the gardens.

Save this picture!
House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos - Image 5 of 40
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sertão Arquitetos
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos" [Casa Graviola / Sertão Arquitetos] 15 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029923/house-graviola-sertao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags