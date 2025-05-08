Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. The riverside wedding venue, The Rarin, features a distinctive round architectural design that beautifully symbolizes the unity and harmony of a wedding ring. The exterior showcases smooth, flowing curves, creating a striking visual impact while evoking a sense of continuity. These curves seamlessly connect two intricately entwined courtyards, serving as picturesque frames for the venue.

Upon arrival, guests enter through the grand main entrance and are greeted by the warm embrace of an elegant, enclosed oval courtyard. This inviting sanctuary is bathed in natural sunlight, streaming through the expansive void that stretches from the ground to the sky, creating an uplifting and serene atmosphere. The brilliant illumination enhances the venue's beauty and invites guests to pause and appreciate their surroundings.

Centrally located within the courtyard, a magnificent spiral staircase gracefully ascends to the second floor. This courtyard is a captivating focal point with its intricate design and as a practical passageway, effortlessly guiding visitors to the upper levels for additional festivities or quiet moments in the engagement space. Adjacent to the engagement room is an 80-seat restaurant, which can be converted into additional event space, offering a stunning 180-degree panoramic view of the Chao Phraya River.

On the ground level, guests navigate through the ring-shaped entrance, guided by a pattern of ceiling lighting that subtly illuminates the path toward the main hall. The hall's design is spacious and enchanting, providing ample room for dining and dancing while maintaining an intimate atmosphere that makes each celebration feel unique and special. At the venue's rear lies a generously proportioned outdoor courtyard, a stunning setting that can host beautiful ceremonies or elegant receptions under the open sky. This space, enhanced by soft lawn landscaping and thoughtfully placed seating, complements the interior's charm, seamlessly transitioning from indoor elegance to outdoor allure. Meanwhile, the rooftop plans to complete the after-party rooftop bar, which is expected to be completed at the end of 2025.

The shape and space of this wedding venue have been meticulously crafted with love and intention, ensuring that each couple's experience is as comfortable and memorable as possible. From its symbolic architectural form, the wedding ring, to its spacious space, this venue serves as a sanctuary for celebrating love, where every corner invites joy and connection among family and friends.