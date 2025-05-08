Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA

Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA

Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Image 2 of 41Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Interior PhotographyRarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Image 4 of 41Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontRarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - More Images

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: ASWA
  Area:  2000
  Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SkyGround architectural film & photography
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TOA
  • Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat
Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Exterior Photography
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

Text description provided by the architects. The riverside wedding venue, The Rarin, features a distinctive round architectural design that beautifully symbolizes the unity and harmony of a wedding ring. The exterior showcases smooth, flowing curves, creating a striking visual impact while evoking a sense of continuity. These curves seamlessly connect two intricately entwined courtyards, serving as picturesque frames for the venue.

Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Image 4 of 41
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Image 10 of 41
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

Upon arrival, guests enter through the grand main entrance and are greeted by the warm embrace of an elegant, enclosed oval courtyard. This inviting sanctuary is bathed in natural sunlight, streaming through the expansive void that stretches from the ground to the sky, creating an uplifting and serene atmosphere. The brilliant illumination enhances the venue's beauty and invites guests to pause and appreciate their surroundings. 

Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Image 2 of 41
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

Centrally located within the courtyard, a magnificent spiral staircase gracefully ascends to the second floor. This courtyard is a captivating focal point with its intricate design and as a practical passageway, effortlessly guiding visitors to the upper levels for additional festivities or quiet moments in the engagement space. Adjacent to the engagement room is an 80-seat restaurant, which can be converted into additional event space, offering a stunning 180-degree panoramic view of the Chao Phraya River.

Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Interior Photography, Dining room
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Interior Photography
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Image 32 of 41
Floor Plan
Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Interior Photography
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Image 39 of 41
Section
Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

On the ground level, guests navigate through the ring-shaped entrance, guided by a pattern of ceiling lighting that subtly illuminates the path toward the main hall. The hall's design is spacious and enchanting, providing ample room for dining and dancing while maintaining an intimate atmosphere that makes each celebration feel unique and special. At the venue's rear lies a generously proportioned outdoor courtyard, a stunning setting that can host beautiful ceremonies or elegant receptions under the open sky. This space, enhanced by soft lawn landscaping and thoughtfully placed seating, complements the interior's charm, seamlessly transitioning from indoor elegance to outdoor allure. Meanwhile, the rooftop plans to complete the after-party rooftop bar, which is expected to be completed at the end of 2025.

Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Interior Photography, Chair
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

The shape and space of this wedding venue have been meticulously crafted with love and intention, ensuring that each couple's experience is as comfortable and memorable as possible. From its symbolic architectural form, the wedding ring, to its spacious space, this venue serves as a sanctuary for celebrating love, where every corner invites joy and connection among family and friends.

Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

ASWA
Concrete

Hospitality Architecture Thailand

Cite: "Rarin Wedding Venue / ASWA" 08 May 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags