Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade

Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade

Save

Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairArt Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Dining roomArt Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingArt Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Image 5 of 34Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hotels
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Luis Rebelo De Andrade, Tiago Rebelo De Andrade, Pedro Duarte Silva
  • Collaborators: Maria João Barcelos, Rita Serra E Silva, Raquel Jorge, Madalena Barreto
  • Interior Design: Luis Rebelo De Andrade, Tiago Rebelo De Andrade
  • Complementary Projects: ARA, DDN GESTÃO DE PROJECTO
  • Construction: HOSTELING YOU
  • Renders: REBELO DE ANDRADE
  • Civil Engineering: ARA
  • Structural Engineering: ARA
  • Ambiental Engineering: ARA
  • Lighting Design: LIGHT DESIGN
  • Client: HOSTELING YOU LDA
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. Rebelo de Andrade Studio was responsible for the interior design of the five- star Art Legacy Hotel, located at Rua do Ouro, also known as Rua Áurea - and nothing less could be expected than a renovation that would enhance it.

Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair
© João Guimarães

This project is a renovation of a historic office building, where Rebelo de Andrade was not only responsible for the interior design but also for redesigning the façade, transforming it into the Art Legacy Hotel.

Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© João Guimarães

In the words of architect Luís Rebelo de Andrade himself, hospitality is always a matter of image and stories. One of the goals of the Atelier was for each guest, upon entering the hotel, to have a completely unexpected experience. Thus, in a blend of modernity and classical references, Rebelo de Andrade chose the Moooi brand that suited the studio’s approach to designing the hotel interiors.

Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Image 11 of 34
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Image 31 of 34
Section
Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© João Guimarães

The brand is found throughout the hotel: “When you enter the hotel, all the colors, all the textures, all the Moooi furniture help us to tell a different story on each floor,” says architect Tiago Rebelo de Andrade.

Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Dining room
© João Guimarães

Each room at the Art Legacy Hotel features a color scheme: blue, red, yellow, or green, with matching wall coverings, furniture, and tiles. This choice was made because these are colors that provoke, which contributes to the initial idea of making this space impactful for the guest.

Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Image 22 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© João Guimarães

In this enclave of renewal and reinvention, the Art Legacy Hotel emerges as a testament to Rebelo de Andrade’s mastery in enhancing historical heritage. The perfect fusion of architectural legacy and modernity, meticulously crafted by Rebelo de Andrade, results in a truly memorable hotel experience.

Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Image 5 of 34
© João Guimarães

The careful attention to detail and the choice of the Moooi brand for the interiors reflect Rebelo de Andrade’s commitment to creating spaces that tell unique stories. Thus, the Art Legacy Hotel is not just a hotel, but a captivating journey through history and aesthetics, a tribute to the vision and talent of the Rebelo de Andrade Atelier.

Save this picture!
Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Balcony, Column
© João Guimarães

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisboa, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rebelo Andrade
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsPortugal
Cite: "Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade" [Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade] 17 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029871/art-legacy-hotel-rebelo-andrade> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags