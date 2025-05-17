Art Legacy Hotel / Rebelo Andrade

+ 29

Category: Hotels

Design Team: Luis Rebelo De Andrade, Tiago Rebelo De Andrade, Pedro Duarte Silva

Collaborators: Maria João Barcelos, Rita Serra E Silva, Raquel Jorge, Madalena Barreto

Interior Design: Luis Rebelo De Andrade, Tiago Rebelo De Andrade

Complementary Projects: ARA, DDN GESTÃO DE PROJECTO

Construction: HOSTELING YOU

Renders: REBELO DE ANDRADE

Civil Engineering: ARA

Structural Engineering: ARA

Ambiental Engineering: ARA

Lighting Design: LIGHT DESIGN

Client: HOSTELING YOU LDA

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Rebelo de Andrade Studio was responsible for the interior design of the five- star Art Legacy Hotel, located at Rua do Ouro, also known as Rua Áurea - and nothing less could be expected than a renovation that would enhance it.

This project is a renovation of a historic office building, where Rebelo de Andrade was not only responsible for the interior design but also for redesigning the façade, transforming it into the Art Legacy Hotel.

In the words of architect Luís Rebelo de Andrade himself, hospitality is always a matter of image and stories. One of the goals of the Atelier was for each guest, upon entering the hotel, to have a completely unexpected experience. Thus, in a blend of modernity and classical references, Rebelo de Andrade chose the Moooi brand that suited the studio’s approach to designing the hotel interiors.

The brand is found throughout the hotel: “When you enter the hotel, all the colors, all the textures, all the Moooi furniture help us to tell a different story on each floor,” says architect Tiago Rebelo de Andrade.

Each room at the Art Legacy Hotel features a color scheme: blue, red, yellow, or green, with matching wall coverings, furniture, and tiles. This choice was made because these are colors that provoke, which contributes to the initial idea of making this space impactful for the guest.

In this enclave of renewal and reinvention, the Art Legacy Hotel emerges as a testament to Rebelo de Andrade’s mastery in enhancing historical heritage. The perfect fusion of architectural legacy and modernity, meticulously crafted by Rebelo de Andrade, results in a truly memorable hotel experience.

The careful attention to detail and the choice of the Moooi brand for the interiors reflect Rebelo de Andrade’s commitment to creating spaces that tell unique stories. Thus, the Art Legacy Hotel is not just a hotel, but a captivating journey through history and aesthetics, a tribute to the vision and talent of the Rebelo de Andrade Atelier.