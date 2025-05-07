MMB Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

+ 17

Category: Houses

City: Praia do Itamambuca

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Pitta Arquitetura is responsible for the design of the MMB Residence, a house located in Itamambuca, Ubatuba, with 250m² of built area. The project aims to create a spacious and cool environment, providing comfort even on the hottest days in the region. "Our goal was to create a house that integrates with the warm climate of the coastal region, using natural materials such as wood and glass, which not only offer sophistication but also a sense of warmth and connection with the natural surroundings," explain architects Thiago Brunini Pitta and Rodrigo Alves Pereira.

The social area of the residence was designed to allow maximum transparency between the front and back of the lot, favoring the passage of natural light and ventilation. The large openings create a direct connection between the internal and external spaces, with emphasis on the roof with beveled eaves, which adds lightness and elegance to the construction. "The roof with beveled eaves was a strategic choice to soften the lines of the building and provide a harmonious dialogue with the natural environment. Moreover, cross ventilation and generous openings ensure that the house remains cool and well-lit," assert the architects.

With 5 suites, 3 on the ground floor and 2 on the upper floor, the house also features a kitchen that connects directly to the living room, the porch, and the gourmet area, creating an ideal environment for socializing and leisure. "The kitchen was designed as the heart of the house, connecting the residents with the garden and the outdoor area. We wanted it to be an inviting and functional space, perfect for moments of gathering," explains Rodrigo Alves Pereira.

The wood, present in the frames, carpentry, and finishes, creates a sense of coziness, while the landscaping with native plants adapted to the coastal climate brings freshness and color, further integrating the house with nature. "The idea was to create a house that is an extension of the garden, with materials that harmonize with the surrounding landscape and ensure a constant experience with nature," concludes Thiago Brunini Pitta.

The MMB Residence is an example of how architecture can be integrated with the environment, offering sophistication and comfort while respecting the climate and natural characteristics of Ubatuba.