The Wind H Art Center (Phase I) / Jin Qiuye Studio

+ 22

Category: Gallery

Design Team: Leilei Gao, Liyuan Liu, Tao Chang, Junjie Shi

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Beijing Zhonghe Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Beijing

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Wind H Art Center in the 751 District was converted from an industrial factory and its office buildings. Its renovation was done in three phases. Phase I is the main exhibition hall and an art shop. Its original building was an industrial factory from the 1980s with an office extension added in the 1990s. It has concrete columns on the east and west sides supporting a folded concrete roof, creating a column - free space. Before renovation, the southern side had a mezzanine level, while the rest was open - plan office space.