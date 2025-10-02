Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Wind H Art Center (Phase I) / Jin Qiuye Studio

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gallery
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Jin Qiuye Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qiuye Jin
  • Lead Architects: Qiuye Jin
  • Category: Gallery
  • Design Team: Leilei Gao, Liyuan Liu, Tao Chang, Junjie Shi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Beijing Zhonghe Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
The Wind H Art Center (Phase I) / Jin Qiuye Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Qiuye Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The Wind H Art Center in the 751 District was converted from an industrial factory and its office buildings. Its renovation was done in three phases. Phase I is the main exhibition hall and an art shop. Its original building was an industrial factory from the 1980s with an office extension added in the 1990s. It has concrete columns on the east and west sides supporting a folded concrete roof, creating a column - free space. Before renovation, the southern side had a mezzanine level, while the rest was open - plan office space.

About this office
Jin Qiuye Studio
Office

Cite: "The Wind H Art Center (Phase I) / Jin Qiuye Studio" 02 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029828/the-wind-h-art-center-phase-i-jin-qiuye-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

