World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Germany
  5. Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA

Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA

Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography

Day Care
Germany
Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES

Text description provided by the architects. On a centrally located vacant lot in Fürstenwalde/Spree, a daycare center for 130 children was built for the private school organization Rahn Education. The new daycare center is located in the "Pintsch-Areal" in northern Fürstenwalde, a historically significant site connected to the town's industrial development. A listed villa on the southern edge of the property and the nearby ice cellar in the north are important examples of the area's historical architecture.

Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography, Column
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES
Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Image 23 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Image 3 of 26
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES

The positioning of the new building respects the existing historical layout and follows the historical building lines. The linden tree avenue along the street – a typical feature of Brandenburg's cultural landscapes – was integrated into the overall design. To meet heritage preservation requirements, the two-story building was designed pragmatically, especially on the street-facing side, with only subtle architectural elements. Cornices and pilaster strips on the facade reveal the building's internal structure. The butterfly roof gently bridges the eaves of the historic villa, the shed roofs of the surrounding industrial buildings, and the prefabricated housing blocks.

Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Image 4 of 26
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES

On the southwest side, facing the children's play area, the building opens up with an external corridor and a large play terrace. Here, the building's strict lines dissolve: similar to the butterfly roof, the facade folds to create covered outdoor spaces that extend the group rooms. While the basic geometry of the building remains simple, the folding facade adds dynamic depth. The design reflects a strong sense of modesty, respecting the historical context while offering child-friendly spaces.

Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Image 15 of 26
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES
Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Interior Photography, Wood
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES
Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Image 25 of 26
Section
Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES

The interior follows a practical layout: service rooms line up along the central play corridor facing the street, while all group rooms, each with its own cloakroom and sanitary facilities, open toward the outdoor areas. The dining room on the ground floor and a sports room on the upper floor are connected to the foyer. Additionally, the corridors can be used as extended play areas. This creates extra space outside the group rooms, aligning with the provider's educational concept and enhancing the children's play opportunities within the building.

Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA - Image 2 of 26
© MICHAEL MOSER IMAGES

Project location

Address:Fürstenwalde/Spree, Germany

Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareGermany

Cite: "Kita Spreeklang / Schoener und Panzer Architekten BDA" 07 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029728/kita-spreeklang-schoener-und-panzer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags