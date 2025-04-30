House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura

+ 21

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Architects: Matheus Mendes e Anastácia Hersen

Production Team: Thiago Sales e Ana Catarina Trindade

Project Managment: Hersen Mendes Arquitetura

Engineering: Eng. Maurício Assunção

Project Year: 2022

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a piece of land within the Brazilian cerrado, the Casa das 7 Trees, developed by the Hersen Mendes Architecture office, was designed to balance the natural and the built environment, establishing a unique relationship between the residence and the surrounding nature.

"We want to enter the house and feel like we are stepping outside," was the clients' request. With this premise, the design started from the natural vegetation of the land—especially the trees, which were mapped, preserved, and incorporated into the architectural conception. The name of the residence pays homage to the seven trees that guided its implantation.

Taking advantage of the natural slope of the land, the house was placed on the flattest area, gradually advancing as the elevation changes. In some sections, the construction stands above the ground, creating a dynamic that moves forward and recedes in tune with the landscape. The permeability of the soil was prioritized to maintain the natural flow of water and preserve the local fauna and flora. During construction, moments of pollination were observed, reinforcing the harmony between the building and the environment.

At the highest point of the land, the owner's studio, dedicated to art and sewing activities, is completely suspended on two tree-shaped pillars. It connects to the social area of the house by a walkway with yellow metallic brises, which protect against sun exposure.

In addition to the integration with nature, the use of local materials was prioritized, such as ecological bricks produced without burning, minimizing environmental impacts. The house also features a photovoltaic energy system to supplement its energy consumption.

Inside, the spaces are fluid and versatile, without rigid boundaries. The house received a diverse curation of furniture and artworks, natural materials like Bahia Beige marble on the floor, and coatings in earthy, green, and neutral tones.

Notably, the TV wall, suspended from the floor, conceals a cabinet and is complemented by a fireplace at the base. The volumes of the headboard in the bedroom and the kitchen support, which do not touch the ceiling, contribute to the fluidity of the spaces.

The library has become a central element in the project. Instead of being an isolated room, it spreads throughout the house, with shelves distributed along the ground floor, allowing different corners to be chosen for reading. The shelves are made of corten steel, the same material used for the stairs and the bathroom door.

The lighting was designed to be functional and discreet: in the dining room, metallic strips direct the light downward; in the TV room, the lighting highlights the slab, creating a cozy atmosphere.