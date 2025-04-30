Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 13 of 26
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a piece of land within the Brazilian cerrado, the Casa das 7 Trees, developed by the Hersen Mendes Architecture office, was designed to balance the natural and the built environment, establishing a unique relationship between the residence and the surrounding nature. 

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 11 of 26
"We want to enter the house and feel like we are stepping outside," was the clients' request. With this premise, the design started from the natural vegetation of the land—especially the trees, which were mapped, preserved, and incorporated into the architectural conception. The name of the residence pays homage to the seven trees that guided its implantation.

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 5 of 26
Taking advantage of the natural slope of the land, the house was placed on the flattest area, gradually advancing as the elevation changes. In some sections, the construction stands above the ground, creating a dynamic that moves forward and recedes in tune with the landscape. The permeability of the soil was prioritized to maintain the natural flow of water and preserve the local fauna and flora. During construction, moments of pollination were observed, reinforcing the harmony between the building and the environment.

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 8 of 26
House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 25 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 22 of 26
House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 3 of 26
At the highest point of the land, the owner's studio, dedicated to art and sewing activities, is completely suspended on two tree-shaped pillars. It connects to the social area of the house by a walkway with yellow metallic brises, which protect against sun exposure.

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
In addition to the integration with nature, the use of local materials was prioritized, such as ecological bricks produced without burning, minimizing environmental impacts. The house also features a photovoltaic energy system to supplement its energy consumption.

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 23 of 26
Inside, the spaces are fluid and versatile, without rigid boundaries. The house received a diverse curation of furniture and artworks, natural materials like Bahia Beige marble on the floor, and coatings in earthy, green, and neutral tones. 

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 10 of 26
Notably, the TV wall, suspended from the floor, conceals a cabinet and is complemented by a fireplace at the base. The volumes of the headboard in the bedroom and the kitchen support, which do not touch the ceiling, contribute to the fluidity of the spaces.

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 9 of 26
The library has become a central element in the project. Instead of being an isolated room, it spreads throughout the house, with shelves distributed along the ground floor, allowing different corners to be chosen for reading. The shelves are made of corten steel, the same material used for the stairs and the bathroom door.

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 20 of 26
The lighting was designed to be functional and discreet: in the dining room, metallic strips direct the light downward; in the TV room, the lighting highlights the slab, creating a cozy atmosphere.

House of the 7 Trees / Hersen Mendes Arquitetura - Image 17 of 26
