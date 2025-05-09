How a Few Millimeters of Tray Can Maximize Space in Compact Bathrooms

Paradoxically, the bathroom is usually both the most compact room in a house and the one with the greatest technical complexity: it's where electricity, cold and hot water networks, sewage, ventilation, and often gas converge. As such, its design must be optimized to accommodate pipes, valves, drains, and connections without compromising aesthetics or functionality. The strategic placement of plumbing points, accessories, cabinets, and lighting should aim to make the space efficient and functional, ideally transforming these typically compact areas into comfortable and visually appealing sanctuaries. Every decision matters — from product selection to the installation height of a shower tray.

It is in this context that solutions like the BetteUltra Space and BetteCompact+ stand out. Shower trays play a key role in containing and directing water within the shower enclosure, minimizing the risk of leaks. However, they often present aesthetic or structural limitations that hinder seamless integration with the rest of the design. By reducing installation heights and expanding usable surface area, Bette's systems help improve space organization, simplify maintenance, and enhance the perception of spaciousness. Founded in 1952 and based in Delbrück, Germany, Bette specializes in manufacturing bathroom components from molded titanium steel with a vitrified enamel coating — combining technical precision and durability in solutions adaptable to diverse project configurations.

The BetteUltra Space shower tray, for instance, was developed to optimize space usage in bathroom design. With a tray height of 15 mm and installation starting at just 90 mm, it allows for either flush-floor transitions or elevated setups, depending on the project's structural needs. Made from enameled titanium steel, it offers high wear resistance, a non-porous surface, easy maintenance, and long-lasting performance. Compared to tiled shower floors, the material is easier to clean, accumulates less dirt, and offers superior resistance to frequent use — ideal for both residential and hospitality environments. Optional surface treatments are also available, such as BetteGlaze® Plus, which increases water repellency, and BetteAnti-Slip Pro, which meets slip resistance class B for barefoot wet areas and class R10 for anti-slip properties under DIN 51130.

Available in 20 sizes — from 700 × 700 mm to 2000 × 900 mm — the tray offers flexibility for various design layouts. It incorporates acoustic insulation mats, achieving performance levels in compliance with DIN 4109 and VDI 4100, level 3, with a sound emission of just 17 dB(A). This contributes to acoustic comfort and eliminates the need for additional insulation measures. The drain, positioned close to the wall, frees up foot space during showers and optimizes the internal layout.

The BetteCompact+ drainage system complements the shower tray by providing an efficient and elegant solution for compact spaces. With an installation height of just 55 mm, the system allows for space-saving configurations without compromising performance. Despite its compact size, it offers a drainage capacity of 0.5 liters per second, ensuring fast water removal. It also features a 50 mm water seal to prevent the return of odors from the pipes, enhancing hygiene and comfort in the shower area. Its construction is designed for ease of installation and long-term durability.

The combination of the BetteUltra Space shower tray and the BetteCompact+ system delivers significant benefits for both residential and commercial projects. Together, they can reduce installation time by up to 65% compared to traditional solutions, and lower the overall build-up height by approximately 24%. This efficiency is especially advantageous in renovation projects or buildings with floor depth limitations, offering greater design flexibility, time savings, and easier adaptation to existing conditions.

Beyond meeting the practical demands of compact environments, the efficiency and functionality of these innovations reveal their potential to create more comfortable and enjoyable experiences in one of the most important — and often overlooked — spaces in the home. When engineering meets design, what once seemed like a spatial challenge becomes an opportunity to enhance both the environment and everyday living.