World
House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects

House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Image 2 of 24House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, CourtyardHouse of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, LightingHouse of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
India
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Thomas Parambil
  • Design Team: Reuben John Joseph, Tanvi Maru
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Design Academy
  • Country: India
House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography
© Justin Sebastian

Text description provided by the architects. In the lush, green landscape of Kottayam, this residential project seamlessly blends traditional Kerala architecture with contemporary design elements, offering a unique and refreshing approach to residential living. At first glance, the residence appears to be a typical Kerala-style home, with the layout surrounding a central courtyard and its pitched tile roofs. However, a closer look reveals a unique approach to spatial design that challenges conventional norms. It's a quintessential Kerala house layout – rooms surrounding a central courtyard – and quite literally "exploded" it.

House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Image 2 of 24
© Justin Sebastian

Instead of confining living spaces within four walls, the design idea was to create a fluid, open-plan layout where spaces flow into one another. The heart of the home remains the courtyard, but it now serves as a nucleus around which independent volumes are arranged. These volumes, each topped with its own pitched roof, are connected by corridors covered with a single flat roof, creating an intriguing interplay of volumes. This innovative approach to space planning offers unparalleled flexibility. Rooms are no longer rigidly defined entities but adaptable spaces that can be closed off when privacy is needed. It's a home that breathes and evolves with its inhabitants, a living entity in its own right.

House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian
House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Image 21 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Beam, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian
House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Justin Sebastian

The true genius of the design lies in its harmonious relationship with the environment. Oriented to harness the natural wind flow, the home features a Jali wall – a perforated screen that allows air to circulate freely throughout the structure. This ingenious feature, combined with the open layout, ensures that the interior remains cool and comfortable even on the hottest days, significantly reducing the need for artificial cooling. Natural light floods the interiors, owing to thoughtful design that maximizes sunlight penetration. This not only creates a bright, welcoming atmosphere but also minimizes the need for artificial lighting during daylight hours, contributing to the home's energy efficiency. Perhaps the most striking feature of the residence is its colossal cantilever, evoking a sense of grandeur and bold craftsmanship. This architectural element adds a touch of drama and modernity to the otherwise traditional-inspired design.

House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Justin Sebastian
House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Justin Sebastian

Moreover, the project serves as a precedent for environmentally conscious architecture. Prioritizing natural ventilation and lighting demonstrates how modern homes can be both comfortable and sustainable, reducing their carbon footprint without compromising on livability. With its thoughtful integration of traditional elements, innovative features, and sustainable design principles, this 4-bedroom residential project in Kottayam stands as a true testament to the power of blending tradition with modernity for a brighter and more sustainable future.

House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects - Image 8 of 24
© Justin Sebastian

About this office
Thomas Parambil Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "House of Quad / Thomas Parambil Architects" 02 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029642/house-of-quad-thomas-parambil-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

