Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell

Houses • Thailand Architects: Studio Bewell

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 215 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Witsawarut Kekina

Lead Architects: Nattarapong Pitaktanin

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Nattarapong Pitaktanin

Design Team: Tulakorn Sodklang

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Tasked with designing a compact, single-story dwelling that is easy to maintain, the homeowner sought a living space that felt both open and airy while preserving privacy from the surrounding community. Situated on an empty plot within a residential area, the design response was a study in minimalist efficiency, articulated through the consistent use of white and the defining element of straight lines.

The entirety of the functional spaces is enveloped within a crisp white shell. The concept of the straight line is not merely an aesthetic choice but a fundamental principle employed to delineate areas and shape the overall design. This linear motif is evident in the building's form, the internal layout, and the facade's pattern, which features white aluminum sliding and folding panels that can be adjusted to meet varying needs and levels of openness.

A continuous white wall extends from the front to the rear of the property, acting as a central core that anchors the different functions along a unified axis. This linear element effectively zones the house according to the residents' lifestyle. The interior spaces are arranged in a straightforward progression from the front entrance to the back. An open-plan living and kitchen area forms the heart of the home, seamlessly connected to a corridor. This corridor can be opened via the facade panels to merge with a side courtyard, inviting evening light and cross-ventilation into the house. This flexible space also serves as an extension of the interior, suitable for social gatherings on special occasions. The rear of the house is dedicated to the private zone, housing two bedrooms, each with a balcony that provides direct access to the backyard.

Beyond its visual impact, the white aluminum facade acts as a screen, enhancing the privacy of the interior spaces. The balcony areas situated behind this facade are thoughtfully designed as thermal buffer zones, helping to reduce heat gain before it enters the house. Furthermore, these intermediate spaces function as eaves, protecting the interior sliding doors from rain splash.

The architectural language and facade design are consistently expressed through the use of white linear elements. This design approach is not arbitrary but rather a direct result of analyzing the users' behavior and reflecting the homeowner's preference for simplicity and efficient functionality. The "white linear box" thus becomes more than just a building; it is a carefully considered spatial composition where lines define and create a harmonious and practical living environment.