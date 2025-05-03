Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Thailand
  Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 6 of 22
© Witsawarut Kekina

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 2 of 22Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, GlassPhimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 4 of 22Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 5 of 22Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thailand
  • Architects: Studio Bewell
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Witsawarut Kekina
  • Lead Architects: Nattarapong Pitaktanin
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Nattarapong Pitaktanin
  • Design Team: Tulakorn Sodklang
  • Country: Thailand
Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 2 of 22
© Witsawarut Kekina

Text description provided by the architects. Tasked with designing a compact, single-story dwelling that is easy to maintain, the homeowner sought a living space that felt both open and airy while preserving privacy from the surrounding community. Situated on an empty plot within a residential area, the design response was a study in minimalist efficiency, articulated through the consistent use of white and the defining element of straight lines.

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 4 of 22
© Witsawarut Kekina

The entirety of the functional spaces is enveloped within a crisp white shell. The concept of the straight line is not merely an aesthetic choice but a fundamental principle employed to delineate areas and shape the overall design. This linear motif is evident in the building's form, the internal layout, and the facade's pattern, which features white aluminum sliding and folding panels that can be adjusted to meet varying needs and levels of openness.

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Glass
© Witsawarut Kekina
Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 22 of 22
Floor Plan
Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Witsawarut Kekina

A continuous white wall extends from the front to the rear of the property, acting as a central core that anchors the different functions along a unified axis. This linear element effectively zones the house according to the residents' lifestyle. The interior spaces are arranged in a straightforward progression from the front entrance to the back. An open-plan living and kitchen area forms the heart of the home, seamlessly connected to a corridor. This corridor can be opened via the facade panels to merge with a side courtyard, inviting evening light and cross-ventilation into the house. This flexible space also serves as an extension of the interior, suitable for social gatherings on special occasions. The rear of the house is dedicated to the private zone, housing two bedrooms, each with a balcony that provides direct access to the backyard.

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 8 of 22
© Witsawarut Kekina
Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 10 of 22
© Witsawarut Kekina
Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Witsawarut Kekina

Beyond its visual impact, the white aluminum facade acts as a screen, enhancing the privacy of the interior spaces. The balcony areas situated behind this facade are thoughtfully designed as thermal buffer zones, helping to reduce heat gain before it enters the house. Furthermore, these intermediate spaces function as eaves, protecting the interior sliding doors from rain splash.

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Image 17 of 22
© Witsawarut Kekina

The architectural language and facade design are consistently expressed through the use of white linear elements. This design approach is not arbitrary but rather a direct result of analyzing the users' behavior and reflecting the homeowner's preference for simplicity and efficient functionality. The "white linear box" thus becomes more than just a building; it is a carefully considered spatial composition where lines define and create a harmonious and practical living environment.

Phimai Residence / Studio Bewell - Exterior Photography
© Witsawarut Kekina

