SAIL Center / Studio Naqshbandi

+ 45

Category: Educational Architecture, Community Center

Team: Mona Doctor-Pingel, Ojas Vyas, Alma Anna Bakhlina, Roshita Sudhir, Mihir Desai

Structure: NPC Builders, Pondicherry

Contractor: Bhoomi Constructions, Ahmedabad + M/S DH Patel, Surat

Client: HP Rama – Auro University, Surat, India

City: Surat, Gujarat, India

Country: India

Context – The SAIL Center in Surat, Gujarat, is a global hub dedicated to the teachings of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother, spanning over 1 hectare (2.5 acres) within the 47 hectare (120 acres) Earthspace campus. Developed by an Indian hotelier and disciple of the gurus, Earthspace includes AURO University, where integral education blends health, spirituality, science, and consciousness. The center serves as a sanctuary for introspection, contemplation, and inner growth. The Studio Naqshbandi was asked to design this project in 2010, and finally, the execution started in 2019 due to multiple changes in the location within the 120-acre campus, as well as prioritising of funding allotment by the management for the growing campus.

Concept – Using our studio's expertise in creating natural landscapes to advantage, one of the first decisions was to convert the low-lying site to a rainwater catchment, creating a natural pond. Concurrently, it avoided an ecological disaster somewhere else to carry 60-70 truckloads of soil to the site. The 2950 sq mt Bio Pond is designed as a perennial self-maintaining water body, then overflows into this natural low-lying landscaped area to create a water body in the monsoon, attracting special birds and local water species.

Metaphorically, the water body defines the separation between the outer and inner world. The Bridge invites one to transcend this separation and enter a realm of peace and play of light and shadow. Visitors traverse this entrance bridge and engage with the center's carefully curated spaces, evoking exploration and inner discovery. The three courtyards within the building allow one access to nature, wind, and light throughout the center.

Key features include a Zen Garden, Sensorium Court, small meditation petal pods, and Dhyanshala, a meditative space floating above the bio-pond. The four petal-shaped meditation chambers are inspired by the four attributes of The Mother, and the serene interiors reflect a spiritual ethos akin to Auroville's spiritual center, Matrimandir. The Sensorium has several musical instruments that allow one to enter the world of sound and space. The Center thus lends itself to exploration with all five senses in a peaceful and serene ambience.

Innovations and Constraints – The design integrates nature's five elements, creating sensory narratives with courtyards, bio-ponds, and a blend of exposed brick, concrete, and glass. Sustainable practices, including rainwater harvesting and landscaping with indigenous flora, ensure harmony with the low-lying site.

Holding on to the original concept through the many changes and challenges faced over 10 years of incubation time was a huge constraint. Challenges such as changing the design, which was almost finished, from a half-underground structure to a fully above-ground structure due to changes in the byelaws or the ever-changing Brief by the client were overcome with a lot of patience and negotiations. Another major challenge was working from a long distance to achieve the level of detailing and finishing in architecture, interiors, and landscaping.