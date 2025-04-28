HRMTZ House / o2 Arquitectos

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The HRMTZ House is located on the coast of Matanzas, VI Region, on a complex piece of land in a ravine with an incredible sea view. These two factors, the ravine and the view, are the most important for the creative development of the project.

The deep sloping terrain and the need to capture the views were significant issues to resolve before materializing this work.

Two volumes were designed at different levels, intertwined by a "bridge" and slightly rotated to take advantage of the terrain and capture views from all the rooms. One of the volumes is elevated on stilts, trying to peek towards the sea, while the other is set into the slope, minimizing its impact on the landscape.

The construction was entirely thought out in treated pine wood from local sawmills as the main structure due to its good performance and structural lightness, a special requirement of the project that needed to support one of the volumes at over 5 meters high to avoid interfering with the natural slope of the hill where the ravine passed, thus allowing access to the best views from above.

For the exterior cladding, impregnated pine wood was defined and installed as a ventilated facade, which helps to buffer the effects of temperature changes inside the house. The terraces that make up the access, the barbecue area, the master bedroom, and the living-dining room are also made of impregnated pine decking, providing warmth and durability to these spaces.

The program of this house was resolved with a first volume for access and bedrooms, and a second volume primarily for common spaces. Since the locality experiences strong winds, especially from the south, the design took this into account, ensuring that the barbecue area and terrace would always be protected, as these are the outdoor areas most used by the family.

The barbecue area is situated on a sandy surface, shielded from the wind by the house itself and offering a view through large windows to the sea. The entire common area, including the living room, dining room, kitchen, lounge, barbecue area, and terrace, was designed with sliding doors that allow flexibility in the spaces. The windows leading to the terrace, as well as those in the barbecue area, stack to the sides, enabling all spaces to connect. At the same time, the lounge has a large sliding door that, when opened, integrates it into a large single environment, thus configuring a comfortable and welcoming family project.