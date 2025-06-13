Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools
Quzhou, China
  • Architects: LYCS Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shan-Jian images
  • Lead Architects: RUAN Hao, ZHAN Yuan
  • Category: Schools
  • Lead Team: RUAN Hao, ZHAN Yuan
  • Design Team: YU Zhiqiang, ZHAO Lin, YUAN Jiani, DUAN Qin, YUAN Congyuan, TANG Zhumiao, ZHANG Jingyi, HANG Gaofeng, ZHOU Feixia, YIN Yue, SHEN Chenglong, CHEN Qingshun, RUAN Ziming
  • Landscape Architecture: GM LANDSCAPE DESIGN
  • General Constructing: China Machinery Industry Construction Group Inc.
  • Architecture Offices: Tianran Design Group
  • City: Quzhou
  • Country: China
Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 2 of 31
© Shan-Jian images

Text description provided by the architects. The Quzhou No.6 Experimental School is designed by LYCS Architecture. Located on Changshan Road in Quzhou's High-Speed Rail New Town, the campus spans approximately 67,500 square meters. It is a comprehensive educational complex accommodating a 36-class primary school and an 18-class middle school. Traditional school campuses are often composed of plazas, courtyards, and roads with clearly defined boundaries. However, as educational philosophies evolve, a single classroom can no longer accommodate the diverse spatial needs of contemporary education. The core design goal of this project is to create an open and flexible campus environment that encourages observation, exploration, and communication among students.

Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 21 of 31
© Shan-Jian images
Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 4 of 31
© Shan-Jian images

The design departs from conventional educational spaces by introducing creative public areas guided by the concept of a "Tree of Growth." In this metaphorical framework, teaching spaces represent the roots, hybrid spaces form the trunk, and innovation spaces correspond to the canopy. These elements are organized along a west-to-east axis, shaping the overall spatial structure of the campus. The campus features a variety of public and semi-public spaces in different scales Connected by streets and corridors, such as the pocket parks at classroom entrances, gable-end alcoves at the end of corridors, and a central cluster of large-scale venues for cultural and sports activities.

Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 11 of 31
© Shan-Jian images
Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 22 of 31
© Shan-Jian images
Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 5 of 31
© Shan-Jian images

Unexpected Encounters Along the Campus Streets
The design introduces the concept of a "street"， a meandering main street and secondary paths that navigate level changes weave through the campus and connect its functional zones. This spatial system fosters a rich and diverse campus experience, encouraging interaction, movement, and a sense of discovery throughout daily school life.

Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 17 of 31
© Shan-Jian images

Mini pocket gardens at the classroom threshold
The teaching area comprises two "E"-shaped academic clusters. The gable-end façades of these buildings are designed as spatially "thickened" terminal volumes, ingeniously integrating single-flight and double-flight staircases that connect rest platforms and transitional spaces. At the top, these volumes open up into rooftop terraces; at the base, they form sheltered, open-air entrances. "Pocket parks" extend the idea of the campus street into the upper levels of the teaching blocks. Scattered between buildings, these informal learning spaces vary in theme, form, and color.

Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 12 of 31
© Shan-Jian images
Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Interior Photography
© Shan-Jian images

A Playful Cluster of Culture and Sports
On the opposite side of the campus's main street lies the Cultural and Sports Center—a collection of four volumes, each varying in size, shape, and character. Playfully scattered across a landscaped slope.

Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 13 of 31
© Shan-Jian images
Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 23 of 31
© Shan-Jian images

The landscape design resolves the site's vertical elevation changes and integrates a wide range of cultural and athletic functions. The "Grand Steps" is a transitional zone between the sports field and the Cultural and Sports Center, accommodating daily circulation, flag-raising ceremonies, ideal setting for choral performances, and other routine functions.

Quzhou No.6 Experimental School / LYCS Architecture - Image 15 of 31
© Shan-Jian images

Project location

Address:No. 199 Changshan Road, Kecheng District, Quzhou City, Zhejiang, China

© Shan-Jian images

衢州第六实验学校 / 零壹城市建筑事务所

