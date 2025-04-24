Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Concrete

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 5 of 31
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. This project aimed to resolve the paradox of balancing two objectives: maintaining a flexible and creative blank canvas of possibilities on one hand, and providing a secure and efficient learning and working environment on the other. The design strategy creates three visually connected horizontal zones: a public space for combined creative and social activities below, effective and controlled office environments in the middle, and a flexible public garden activity on the rooftop above.

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 17 of 31
© Mario Wibowo

Sagehaus Office is a "Dome for Wind," a reversed carved space designed to channel and intensify Jakarta's gentle breezes through shaded, sheltered gathering and social spaces, creating a pleasant and safe environment for all staff activities. The enclosed breezeways between the blocks are designed for maximum comfort and interaction, offering spaces for groups of various sizes to engage and relax. This wind-directing design has proven to be both successful and extremely comfortable, providing constant cooling breezes despite Jakarta's high humidity. Meanwhile, the rooftop is designed as a large recreational green roof and office gym.

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 18 of 31
© Mario Wibowo
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 16 of 31
© Mario Wibowo

The design sought to integrate architectural strategies that ensure efficient energy performance while establishing the building's character. The public space at the core of the site was treated as a carved monolith to provide sufficient thermal mass. Simultaneously, the design of the staircases serves as a focal point, encouraging use and providing a viable alternative to elevators.

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 7 of 31
© Mario Wibowo
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 22 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 6 of 31
© Mario Wibowo
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 3 of 31
© Mario Wibowo

In terms of the facades, large openings were carved to minimize direct heat from the sun while still allowing ample natural light through the "slices and punctures" of the facade. All recessed and indirect openings were carefully designed to avoid direct solar radiation and, consequently, the greenhouse effect.

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 9 of 31
© Mario Wibowo
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 11 of 31
© Mario Wibowo
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 25 of 31
Third Floor Plan
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 13 of 31
© Mario Wibowo
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 15 of 31
© Mario Wibowo

From a user functionality perspective, the mixed-use design conceals a high-security file room at the deep center, surrounded by flexible open-plan workspaces, and flanked by a series of mini to large meeting rooms, with a foyer pocket garden and casual spaces in between. This layout fosters short connections within each floor, facilitating movement from conventional desks to meeting rooms, lounges, and leisure spaces within the building, all designed with democratic access and subtle variations across different levels. A consistent feature throughout all floors is that services and restrooms are located in separate wings, designed as garden toilets to ensure optimal comfort in a tropical context while minimizing energy consumption.

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 12 of 31
© Mario Wibowo
Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 4 of 31
© Mario Wibowo

Sagehaus Office Garden is a specialized office for athletic sportswear products located in West Jakarta. The office combines high-density workspaces with a diverse array of activity venues. The design introduces a new paradigm for sustainable offices in tropical climates, presenting a large, dense, perforated urban structure that achieves natural light and ventilation throughout all areas, despite its substantial dimensions.

Sagehaus Office Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 19 of 31
© Mario Wibowo

Address:West Jakarta, Indonesia

RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
