Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects

Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects

Save

Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 2 of 32Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenNana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior PhotographyNana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 5 of 32Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Architecture And Interior: {:text=>"IDIN Architects", :url=>""}
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 6 of 32
© DOF Sky I Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Nana Coffee Roasters, Central Westville Branch started from the question of how we can communicate the story of the Nana Coffee Roaster Brand in a distinctive way within a small area of 150 sq.m. The concept is derived from the conversation with the brand owner as he recalled his business journey to the time when he sees the "light at the end of the tunnel", this story, combined with the available small space, have inspired the architect to design a cave-like structure containing "space within space".

Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 10 of 32
© DOF Sky I Ground

These layers of volumes differ in size, urging the customers to explore the "sequence of volumes", imitating the spatial atmosphere of caves. The negative spaces created through the formation of volumes are filled with an interlocking waffle structure with various spacings, but are presented in the same textured dark gray tone to exude a natural stone surface in caves. The lighting is designed to be within the grids of the structure, highlighting the central foyer, which is the main area from the entrance. The foyer then flows into other areas of different volumes within the building. A mezzanine floor is added for a more private seating area while at the same time, also creating another zone for customers to explore.

Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography
© DOF Sky I Ground
Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 25 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© DOF Sky I Ground

This project combines architecture and interior design into one; the exterior is designed to be enclosed to hide the interior and creates an element of surprise while controlling the amount of natural light that enters the interior spaces. The building is wrapped with stone veneer that is curved to create ridges that interact with the sunlight, forming shadow patterns on the facade. The exterior resembles a solid mass to encourage the visitors to be curious about the interior. The furniture is arranged according to the various "volumes" of the interior space, visitors can choose from private single seats to group seating, where all selected furniture feature rounded forms to reflect the organic shapes of the internal volumes and are controlled within the same scheme of gray, black, copper and timber tone for design continuity.

Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Arch
© DOF Sky I Ground

A larger group seating is located on the mezzanine, where it can be utilized to hold meetings or group activities such as coffee cupping. The wall in this zone features murals that resemble cave paintings, telling the story of Nana Coffee Roasters from its beginning to the current time. Metaphorically, this mezzanine area also represents the start of civilization, and hence, it is painted in white to contrast with the darker "cave" zones in the rest of the cafe.

Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 30 of 32
Sections
Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 21 of 32
© DOF Sky I Ground
Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 31 of 32
Diagram 01
Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 13 of 32
© DOF Sky I Ground

Apart from the architecture and interior design. The signage and the graphic elements, such as the lines featured on the ordering counter, have been derived from the brand's identity, in terms of its story, from its coffee-making process, from the start of the plantation to the roasting and brewing stage. The story of coffee is, therefore, intertwined into the content of design, sparking conversations between visitors and the baristas as they indulge in their favorite cups of coffee.

Save this picture!
Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 7 of 32
© DOF Sky I Ground

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IDIN Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand
Cite: "Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects" 23 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029380/nana-coffee-roasters-idin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags