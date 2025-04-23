Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Countertop, Chair
ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Patio, Courtyard, Deck

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ubatuba, Brazil
  • Architects: Pitta Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Paulo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eco Flame , GM Marcenaria, Geo Cerámica, Mundo das Pedras, Plantare Paisagismo, Polytec, Spot Iluminação
ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 5 of 34
© João Paulo

Text description provided by the architects. Pitta Arquitetura creates a sophisticated refuge at the ISA residence in Ubatuba. Located in the heart of the Atlantic Forest, the project combines rusticity and elegance, with solutions that ensure comfort and integration with the natural landscape. Nestled amidst the lush vegetation of Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, the ISA Residence was designed as a 2,691 square foot vacation home on a 5,381 square foot lot that enhances the surrounding nature and offers a refuge of sophistication and comfort.

ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Patio, Deck
© João Paulo
ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 32 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Countertop
© João Paulo
ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Countertop
© João Paulo

The project stands out for its choice of natural materials such as wood, stone, and large glass panels, creating a perfect integration between the indoor and outdoor environments. "The proposal was to create a space that brings maximum tranquility, harmony, and connection with nature, offering the residents a home for leisure moments, but with comfort and sophistication," explains the architect responsible for the project.

ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© João Paulo

The two-story residence was designed to optimize cross ventilation and natural lighting. One of the biggest challenges was the narrow and elongated terrain, which was overcome by bringing the garden inside the living room, creating a continuous visual connection with the surrounding greenery. 

ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Patio
© João Paulo

Large eaves were incorporated to ensure thermal comfort, while the outdoor area features a porch, deck, and sauna, creating the perfect environment for relaxation. Additionally, the garden serves as a link to the extensive preserved green area that leads to the river, offering residents the opportunity to paddle to the beach. "The project's proposal was to create fluid spaces where the areas connect organically, while also ensuring that the house has the necessary privacy without losing the connection to the greenery and surroundings," states the architect.

ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© João Paulo

The residence includes a ground floor dedicated to the social area, with an integrated kitchen and spaces that open to the garden and pool deck. There is also an accessible suite, which was requested by the clients. The upper floor houses three spacious suites, all with large windows that provide privileged views of the treetops and green area. The master suite features a balcony overlooking the pool and vegetation.

ISA Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Garden
© João Paulo

