Younch Hotel / MUDA-Architects

Xi'an, China
Architects: MUDA-Architects
- Area: 3000 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:HereSpace, Pianfangstudio
Manufacturers: BAILAMOE, KD, Nanogress
Lead Architects: Yun LU
- Category: Hotels Interiors
- Design Team: Rong Dian, Chen Xiaoyi, Qi Fen, Wang Shuo
- Lighting Design: DOPI Studio
- Construction Team: Guangxi Lvfa Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Xi'an
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic Huangchengfang district of Xi'an, Younch Hotel is a 16-room boutique hotel designed by MUDA-Architects. The project is situated near the northeast corner of the city's ancient walls, in close proximity to a Ming Dynasty gate tower. The site is defined by the intersection of historical context and urban renewal, offering an opportunity to reinterpret the heritage of the thirteen-dynasty capital within a contemporary framework.