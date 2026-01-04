Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Younch Hotel / MUDA-Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels Interiors
Xi'an, China
  • Architects: MUDA-Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:HereSpace, Pianfangstudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BAILAMOE, KD, Nanogress
  • Lead Architects: Yun LU
Younch Hotel / MUDA-Architects - Image 28 of 33
© Pianfangstudio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic Huangchengfang district of Xi'an, Younch Hotel is a 16-room boutique hotel designed by MUDA-Architects. The project is situated near the northeast corner of the city's ancient walls, in close proximity to a Ming Dynasty gate tower. The site is defined by the intersection of historical context and urban renewal, offering an opportunity to reinterpret the heritage of the thirteen-dynasty capital within a contemporary framework.

About this office
MUDA-Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsChina
Cite: "Younch Hotel / MUDA-Architects" 04 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029342/younch-hotel-muda-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

© HereSpace

西安央辰酒店 / MUDA慕达建筑

