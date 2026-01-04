Younch Hotel / MUDA-Architects

+ 28

Hotels Interiors • Xi'an, China Architects: MUDA-Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: HereSpace, Pianfangstudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BAILAMOE , KD , Nanogress

Lead Architects: Yun LU

Category: Hotels Interiors

Design Team: Rong Dian, Chen Xiaoyi, Qi Fen, Wang Shuo

Lighting Design: DOPI Studio

Construction Team: Guangxi Lvfa Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Xi'an

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic Huangchengfang district of Xi'an, Younch Hotel is a 16-room boutique hotel designed by MUDA-Architects. The project is situated near the northeast corner of the city's ancient walls, in close proximity to a Ming Dynasty gate tower. The site is defined by the intersection of historical context and urban renewal, offering an opportunity to reinterpret the heritage of the thirteen-dynasty capital within a contemporary framework.