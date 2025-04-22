Liceo Montale Pontedera School / Colucci&Partners

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to rethink school spaces, moving beyond the traditional model of classrooms and corridors, which is often rigid and fragmented. The goal is to create an environment where architecture fosters learning, socialization, and a sense of belonging, transforming the school into a learning landscape in which every space becomes an integral part of the educational experience.

At the core of this concept is the principle of clusters-groupings of classrooms, laboratories, and communal areas organized by grade level. This system provides students with a broader and more dynamic environment than a single classroom, encouraging interaction and collaboration. Large glass partitions between spaces reduce physical and visual separation, making the building a shared place where knowledge extends beyond the boundaries of individual classrooms.

Beyond the cluster concept, another key element of the project is the articulated pathway that runs through the building. Instead of following a rigid, linear trajectory, it develops dynamically and fluidly, guiding students on a continuous spatial discovery. Glazed volumes arranged along an ideal axis create visual connections that stimulate curiosity and encourage movement. One's gaze can catch glimpses of activities taking place in other spaces, fostering a sense of connection and openness. This approach transforms the ideal parallelepiped of the building into a composition of volumes and voids, where unoccupied spaces become relational areas — places where students can pause, interact, and learn outside of traditional classrooms. The design concept does not rely on arbitrary subtraction or addition of volumes but follows a spatial strategy that shifts and reorganizes elements functionally.

Within this logic, even outdoor spaces become part of the educational system. The terraces, for example, serve not only as areas for socialization and outdoor study but also fulfill technical functions, such as fire prevention, demonstrating how integrated design can meet functional needs without compromising architectural quality. Another fundamental aspect is materiality. The choice of brick was driven by the desire to establish a connection with the surrounding context. As a continuous and highly tactile element, brick emphasizes the volumetric composition of the building, clearly translating floor plan variations into volumetric changes.

Although the building's mass is substantial, the use of brick lightens its perception due to its artisanal nature: each unit is unique and different from the others, generating a vibrant variety of details. From a distance, the building appears solid and compact, while up close, it reveals its irregularities, creating a play of shadows and surfaces that enhances its dynamic character.

This material choice also serves as a metaphor for students* growth journey: like them, the school is imperfect and ever-changing, constantly evolving. The entire project is guided by a clear and coherent principle: to create a school environment capable of adapting to contemporary educational needs, offering flexible, stimulating, and inclusive spaces. Architecture thus becomes an educational tool, capable of welcoming. inspiring and supporting students in their journey of growth-not only academically but also personally and socially.