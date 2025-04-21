Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Fran Parente

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo - SP, Brazil
  Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
  Area: 800
  Year: 2023
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Mado – esquadrias & Fechadas, Pedra Limestone Mont Dore, RB Pisos
  Category: Houses
  Project Team: Felipe Hess, João Paulo Carrascoza, Thais de Freitas– Interiores: Patrícia Sturm
  Engineering: Meta Engenharia
  Structural Project: Meta Engenharia
  Air Conditioning: Logitec
  Landscape Project: Flavia Tiraboschi Paisagismo
  Electrical And Plumbing Design: Guimaro eng
  Lighting Design: Felipe Hess arquitetos - Cia de Iluminação
  Joinery: Marcenaria Taniguchi
  City: São Paulo - SP
  Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Jardins, Ibsen House stands out as a dense and introspective building. Its adjusted volume defines a striking presence, with facades that close off from the street and reveal, internally, a more fluid path between patios and balconies. The materiality reinforces this interpretation: the dark, austere brick contrasts with the vegetation that spreads throughout the house, from the spring that rests on the open wall to the steel cables that guide the greenery towards the roof.

Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Fran Parente
Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Fran Parente

The limited land led to a vertical solution, distributing the uses in a precise manner. On the ground floor, the living, dining and kitchen spaces connect to the backyard garden, while the wine cellar and gym occupy more private areas. On the middle level, four suites and a family room face patios and small balconies, bringing in natural light and ventilation. On the roof, the leisure area opens up to the urban landscape, taking advantage of the view of the city skyline. Flávia's landscaping complements this space, creating an elevated terrace where greenery blends with architectural elements.

Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Fran Parente
Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Fran Parente
Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 38 of 43
Floor Plan
Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting
© Fran Parente
Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

With a strong influence from Mexican architecture, the house is structured in well-defined blocks, marked by recesses and recesses. The materiality, however, moves away from Barragán's vibrant colors and opts for a more sober palette, in tune with the profile of the residents – a young couple with two children. The result is a robust architecture that balances solidity and permeability, creating an urban refuge where greenery gradually takes over the space and envelops it.

Ibsen House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony
© Fran Parente

Felipe Hess Arquitetos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
