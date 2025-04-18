Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Russet House / Mulroy Architects

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairRusset House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Lighting, SinkRusset House / Mulroy Architects - Image 4 of 23Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden, CourtyardRusset House / Mulroy Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
London, United Kingdom
Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Door
© Dan Glasser

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away in the vibrant community of north London's Crouch End, this four-storey, five-bedroom house exemplifies how thoughtful design can transform a property. Originally a mid-terrace Victorian house in poor condition, the building had suffered from a series of ill-conceived extensions that compromised its flow and severed its connection with the garden.

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Dan Glasser
Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Image 20 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa
© Dan Glasser

What was once a characterful home had become a collection of dark, isolated rooms lacking natural light and spatial cohesion. The clients, both professionals with young children, saw potential in the house, not just as a home for their growing family but as a flexible space that could evolve over time. They engaged Mulroy Architects to realise their vision: a home that embraced open, light-filled spaces, offered adaptability for multi-generational living without the need for major alterations down the road, and would evolve with them over time.

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Dan Glasser

The key challenge was the fragmented layout, the result of years of piecemeal extensions. Mulroy Architects responded with a bold intervention that comprised a central atrium by removing the dining room floor and opening up the space between the ground floor and the newly excavated basement. This innovative solution introduced a dramatic sense of verticality, improving light flow and connectivity across the home. The crisp, russet-coloured steel staircase is a sculptural focal point that draws the eye across multiple levels. Its rich red hue contrasts with the neutral tones of the walls, blending old and new in a way that is both unexpected and harmonious. More than just a means of circulation, the staircase is a defining feature of the home, embodying the project's namesake.

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Handrail
© Dan Glasser
Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Image 23 of 23
Section

Flooding the interior with natural light was a priority. The previous extensions had blocked the rear, creating dark, enclosed spaces. To counteract this, Mulroy installed south-facing skylights in the new rear extension, ensuring daylight reaches deep into the home, including the basement. The atrium acts as a conduit for light, making even the lower level feel bright and inviting. The basement, far from being a secondary space, has been designed as an integral part of the home. It houses an ensuite bedroom, gym, and cinema room, all benefiting from generous glazing and carefully positioned lightwells. The space is inherently flexible—thanks to its separate access and independent amenities, it could easily transform into a self-contained apartment for guests, older children, or ageing parents. This forward-thinking adaptability ensures the home remains functional for years to come.

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Image 11 of 23
© Dan Glasser

Materiality plays a crucial role in creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Earthy tones, from russet reds to deep oranges, browns, and pinks, are balanced against cooler greys and whites. Exposed brick and smooth plaster add texture, while golden-hued parquet flooring unifies the different levels. The integration of greenery, both inside and in the landscaped garden, reinforces a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting, Door
© Dan Glasser
Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Image 21 of 23
Plan - First floor
Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Lighting, Sink
© Dan Glasser

Beyond aesthetics, sustainability was central to the retrofit. The external walls were internally insulated, the roof coverings upgraded for better thermal performance, and underfloor heating replaced outdated radiators for more efficient warmth. A mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR) system was introduced in the basement, ensuring fresh, filtered air circulation. Infrastructure for an air source heat pump was also incorporated, allowing for an easy transition away from gas heating in the future.

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Image 6 of 23
© Dan Glasser

These measures significantly improved the home's energy efficiency, raising its SAP rating from a Band F (21) to a Band C (75), reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing comfort. A project like this would cost approximately £4,000 to £4,500/sqm ex fees, landscape and VAT. Andrew Mulroy, Director at Mulroy Architects, remarked: "At its core, Russet House is a home that meets the needs of the present while planning for the future. Our design ensures it remains adaptable, comfortable, and sustainable for years to come. By solving the puzzle of this Victorian home's limitations, we've delivered a bespoke space that is not only functional but inspiring."

Russet House / Mulroy Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Door, Garden, Courtyard
© Dan Glasser

Project gallery

About this office
Mulroy Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Russet House / Mulroy Architects" 18 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029197/russet-house-mulroy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

