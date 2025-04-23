The Secret Garden: A Serene Retreat in the Heart of Casa Gessi Milano

On the occasion of Design Week 2025, Gessi transforms Casa Gessi Milano into an experience of Haute Culture, placing personal well-being at the center. A longstanding presence in the international design scene, Gessi continues to embody a vision of innovation, wellness, and refined aesthetic sensibility. Since its inauguration in 2012, this iconic space on Via Manzoni has become a distinctive meeting point where creativity, elegance, and experimentation exist in dialogue.

Now spanning over 2,000 m², Casa Gessi evolves once more—offering an immersive journey through sensorial design and thoughtful hospitality. Enhancing the experience is a refined Orangerie, nestled within the singular beauty of the Trivulzio Garden. In this serene setting, nature and design converge in a space that honors sustainability, longevity, and the quiet power of the natural world.

The Secret Garden offers a silent and regenerating retreat in the heart of the city, an emblem of lifestyle, emotion, and refinement. As in every true haute couture collection, Gessi unveils its most magnetic new chapter: Titanio (Titanium). A material rich in symbolism—essential, powerful—evoking a contemporary desire for expansive, unbounded spaces, where bathroom and living areas dissolve into a new geography of well-being.

Within a scenography curated by Rockwell, among crystals, travertine, and metal forms sculpted like jewelry that transform the bathroom into a theater of the soul, the Colonna collection emerges as an ode to architecture. Riflessioni (Reflections)—a play of frames and mirrored surfaces—elevates the presence of those who inhabit these spaces, celebrating both image and essence.

I chose to call it Beyond the Extraordinary because it expresses the art of transforming every space into emotion, every gesture into experience, every detail into a story: where innovation, beauty, and vision merge into a new idea of living. This is the essence of Gessi. A journey beyond the extraordinary. — Gian Luca Gessi

The central square of Casa Gessi Milano becomes the runway of Haute Culture, where material meets design and aesthetics become function.

Showers are no longer just tools, but true regenerative rituals, spaces of care, contemplation, and rebirth. Even the kitchen is reimagined: with Vita Gessi, technology and style meet in a system that brings water in its purest forms – at 100 degrees, filtered, sparkling, and even coffee – in a gesture that expresses elegance and well-being. Every corner of Casa Gessi Milano tells the story of a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic, where hospitality becomes an art and design an invitation to explore new sensorial dimensions.

Find out more about Casa Gessi Milano here.