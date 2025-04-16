Attic Above Garden House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

+ 15

Design Team: Jason Albert Halim, Veidika Dasta Fabian, Dessy Putri Rahmawati, Ahmad Sohir

General Constructing: Lana Karya Construction

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. What if the attic and roofing characteristics become the identity and façade of a renovated house? Attic above garden consists of four introverted volumetric masses that float above a lush landscape, creating inverted spaces between the volumes.

The open layout design eliminates barriers, removing walls and corridors within the space. By optimizing the existing structure, the design ensures that all floors above ground are open plans, minimizing walls or heavy elements that could disrupt the flow. This approach creates a series of alternating spaces characterized by intimacy and openness, light and shadow, offering room for growth and moments of variation through the strategic arrangement of furniture across the space, which interacts harmoniously with the existing structure and nature.

The materials employed are honest and traditional, featuring monochromatic colors and textures throughout, with the exception of the stainless-steel pantry area, to constitute the background for the existing birch plywood roof ceiling. The attic is dominated by a consistent light brown hue, which harmonizes with the natural colors of the surrounding landscape that intersect through each floor. Both staircases connecting the floors are discreetly integrated, distinguished only by a darker color and porous texture. The remainder of the house showcases lighter colors and smooth surfaces, with the bathroom offering a surprising burst of more intense color.

The arrangement of semi-geometry within the design, alongside the existing wooden elements, fosters an ambiguous and fluid space suited for essential residential functions. By working with the existing framework—determining what is sufficient and what may be excessive or insufficient—the spaces become difficult to define precisely, blurring lines and boundaries to create a more fluid functionality while the interior will be enhanced by movable elements added over time by the homeowners. This renovated house is designed for an architect couple who sought both the privacy of a home and abundant openings for natural light, along with a VIP view of the greenery.