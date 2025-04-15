Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture

+ 15

Design Team: Bailey Craighead, Davey McEathron

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Eclectic 1970s-inspired home designed by Davey McEathron Architecture with interiors + construction by Cary Paul Studios. This home in the heart of South Austin blends mid-century modern charm with 70s and Memphis modern-influenced interiors.

Inside, you'll find a sunken conversation pit, perfect for intimate gatherings, alongside a walnut-clad and terrazzo-topped kitchen peninsula accented by mod floating shelves and warm brick details with a retro planter box.

Throughout the home, custom built-ins with an angular motif, boutique lighting, and hand-selected tile create a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. The second level has two bedrooms with a jack + jill bath, a laundry room, a light-filled landing, a custom storage cabinet, and a reading nook. The 2nd and third floors both have walk-out decks with views of the downtown skyline. The third floor also has a lounge area with a custom wet bar.

The house, with its unique geometry, is clad in a green standing seam metal roof that turns down to become the siding. Surrounding the lower level is a classic red brick that harkens back to the historic homes in the neighborhood. Near the entry, the brick becomes a bris soleil to allow views out from the conversation pit.