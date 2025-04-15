Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture

Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Image 2 of 20Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Image 3 of 20Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet, CountertopGarner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Balcony, DeckGarner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
United States
  • Design Team: Bailey Craighead, Davey McEathron
  • Country: United States
Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture
© Hunter Mitchell

Text description provided by the architects. Eclectic 1970s-inspired home designed by Davey McEathron Architecture with interiors + construction by Cary Paul Studios. This home in the heart of South Austin blends mid-century modern charm with 70s and Memphis modern-influenced interiors.

Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Deck
© Hunter Mitchell
© Hunter Mitchell
Plan - Floor 01
Plan - Floor 01
Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Chair
© Hunter Mitchell
© Hunter Mitchell

Inside, you'll find a sunken conversation pit, perfect for intimate gatherings, alongside a walnut-clad and terrazzo-topped kitchen peninsula accented by mod floating shelves and warm brick details with a retro planter box.

Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture
© Hunter Mitchell
© Hunter Mitchell
Section 02
Section 02

Throughout the home, custom built-ins with an angular motif, boutique lighting, and hand-selected tile create a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. The second level has two bedrooms with a jack + jill bath, a laundry room, a light-filled landing, a custom storage cabinet, and a reading nook. The 2nd and third floors both have walk-out decks with views of the downtown skyline. The third floor also has a lounge area with a custom wet bar.

Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Hunter Mitchell
© Hunter Mitchell
Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Hunter Mitchell
© Hunter Mitchell
Plan - Floor 02
Plan - Floor 02

The house, with its unique geometry, is clad in a green standing seam metal roof that turns down to become the siding. Surrounding the lower level is a classic red brick that harkens back to the historic homes in the neighborhood. Near the entry, the brick becomes a bris soleil to allow views out from the conversation pit.

Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet, Countertop
© Hunter Mitchell
© Hunter Mitchell

Cite: "Garner Residence / Davey McEathron Architecture" 15 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029095/garner-residence-davey-mceathron-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

