House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects

Houses, Refurbishment • Portugal Architects: Manuel Tojal Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2799 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CIN , Catalano , Efapel , JNF , MACIÇA , Ofa , Oli , Silva&Carvalho , Zangra

Lead Architect: Manuel Cachão Tojal

Project Team: Liliana Nóbrega, Francisca Patuleia Figueiras, Ricardo Seguro Pereira.

Main Contractor: Brickson

Carpentry: Carpinventosa

Project Type: Refurbishment, Residential

State: Built

Finishings: Pine, microcement, Venetian plaster

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the village of Toxofal, this project involved the rehabilitation of a traditional 19th-century house that had been uninhabited for over 30 years.

The intervention sought to preserve the essence of the original building while adapting it to contemporary standards of comfort and functionality. The main house and the annex — formerly a garage and a bread oven room — were carefully restored.

The original façades and interior walls were mantained, while the newly extended areas were clad in timber boarding, establishing a dialogue with the existing stone masonry, now finished with Venetian plaster. This contrast highlights the distinct periods of intervention and adds depth to the spatial narrative.

The social area was extended into a previously covered space that had served as a wine cellar, while the existing ground floor now accommodates the bedrooms exclusively. The former attic, once used for storage, was transformed into a suite with access to an outdoor terrace overlooking the beach. The old kitchen was repurposed as a new bathroom, and the original chimney was reimagined as a source of zenithal light.

The extension also introduced larger openings, enhancing the connection between interior and exterior spaces while maintaining the necessary privacy. The former wood-fired oven space was opened to the garden, establishing a new relationship with the outdoors and integrating a small pool and concrete slabs that define the exterior uses.