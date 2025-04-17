Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects

House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects

Save

House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodHouse in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamHouse in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, BeamHouse in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Refurbishment
Portugal
  • Architects: Manuel Tojal Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2799 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CIN, Catalano, Efapel, JNF, MACIÇA, Ofa, Oli, Silva&Carvalho, Zangra
  • Lead Architect: Manuel Cachão Tojal
  • Project Team: Liliana Nóbrega, Francisca Patuleia Figueiras, Ricardo Seguro Pereira.
  • Main Contractor: Brickson
  • Carpentry: Carpinventosa
  • Project Type: Refurbishment, Residential
  • State: Built
  • Finishings: Pine, microcement, Venetian plaster
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the village of Toxofal, this project involved the rehabilitation of a traditional 19th-century house that had been uninhabited for over 30 years.

Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Francisco Nogueira

The intervention sought to preserve the essence of the original building while adapting it to contemporary standards of comfort and functionality. The main house and the annex — formerly a garage and a bread oven room — were carefully restored.

Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Image 26 of 28
Plan Proposal - Ground floor
Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Francisco Nogueira

The original façades and interior walls were mantained, while the newly extended areas were clad in timber boarding, establishing a dialogue with the existing stone masonry, now finished with Venetian plaster. This contrast highlights the distinct periods of intervention and adds depth to the spatial narrative.

Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira

The social area was extended into a previously covered space that had served as a wine cellar, while the existing ground floor now accommodates the bedrooms exclusively. The former attic, once used for storage, was transformed into a suite with access to an outdoor terrace overlooking the beach. The old kitchen was repurposed as a new bathroom, and the original chimney was reimagined as a source of zenithal light.

Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira

The extension also introduced larger openings, enhancing the connection between interior and exterior spaces while maintaining the necessary privacy. The former wood-fired oven space was opened to the garden, establishing a new relationship with the outdoors and integrating a small pool and concrete slabs that define the exterior uses.

Save this picture!
House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Manuel Tojal Architects
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentPortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentPortugal
Cite: "House in Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects" [Casa no Toxofal / Manuel Tojal Architects] 17 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029043/house-in-toxofal-manuel-tojal-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags