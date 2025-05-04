Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Link School of Business / Perkins&Will

Link School of Business / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Higher Education
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Perkins+Will
  Area: 9600
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Pedro Mascaro
  Category: Higher Education
  Lead Team: Douglas Tolaine, Fernando Vidal
  Design Team: Paula Caçador, Marcia Rozetti, Leandro Gushiken, Maina Bartholomeu, Guilherme Meneses, Carlos Andrigo, Fabio Jungstedt, Rodrigo Gianoni, Felipe Borgerth, Stephanie Luna, Bruno Faraco
  Engineering & Consulting > Civil: BN Engenharia, Athié Wohnrath
  Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ENE Consultores
  Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Akkerman
  Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: FOCO
  Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: PQR
  Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bijari
  City: São Paulo
  Country: Brazil
Link School of Business / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. Innovation and integration with nature mark the new headquarters of the Link School of Business, designed by Perkins&Will. The Corporate Garden Jardim Paulista, a sustainable building for Link School of Business, impresses with its innovative and distinctive design integrated with nature. Launched at the end of last year, the 9,600 sqm building has more than privileged views of Ibirapuera Park and provides students with the best experience of the campus and the city of São Paulo.

"The client asked for the realization of a dream. An environment in which they could feel integrated, that would bring back memories of the place where they started it all, since the new headquarters is just a few steps away from the old one, on the other side of the avenue", shares Leandro Gushiken, Project Architect at Perkins&Will São Paulo.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

Surrounded by vegetation and naturally lit, the 8-story building establishes a special connection with its surroundings, intensified by the garden-balconies that bridge the gap between exterior and interior, in a symbiosis between nature and the built environment. While classrooms, administrative spaces, collaborative and concentration areas occupy its perimeter – making the most of the views, ventilation and light –, the central circulation axis connects the floors as an invitation to occupy the spaces, more than just a simple passage. The business and technology college also has laboratories, a café and an outdoor terrace on its roof.

Link School of Business / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Pedro Mascaro
Link School of Business / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Pedro Mascaro

As a reflection of the institution's practical and innovative approach, the interior design values the truth and efficiency of materials, with exposed concrete pillars, large glass panels and vinyl coverings in elegant and timeless compositions that guarantee good acoustic performance and visual connection between the environments. Another highlight is the lighting, designed to emphasize the volume and meet the different requirements of use. While the common areas have scenic and diffuse lighting, the classrooms and study areas integrate natural and artificial light for the user comfort.

Link School of Business / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Glass
© Pedro Mascaro

Guilherme Meneses, Project Designer at Perkins&Will, reveals the challenges involved in developing a project of this kind: "The ideas were already in full swing while the building works were being completed. Therefore, we had to create a very well-organized reasoning with clear steps to deliver the main areas before the start of the school year."

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Link School of Business / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Pedro Mascaro

The Corporate Garden also has important sustainability certifications, such as EDGE Post-construction and LEED Gold. Through the measures offered by EDGE strategies, the project achieved excellent levels of savings in the categories of energy, water and energy embodied in materials. LEED certification recognized it as a healthy, highly efficient and economical green building, which offers environmental, social and governance benefits.

Link School of Business / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Pedro Mascaro

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 5083 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Perkins+Will
Cite: "Link School of Business / Perkins&Will" 04 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029039/link-school-of-business-perkins-and-will> ISSN 0719-8884

