  Al Barari Apartment / BONE

Al Barari Apartment / BONE

Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Countertop, Glass

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: BONE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oculis Project
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Design Itch, Kvadrat, Prado, Quadro Design, Slo Ceramics
  • Contractors: Phoenix Interior Group
  • Architectural Prinicipal & Director: Achraf Mzily
  • Creative Director And Ff&E: Natalie Mahakian
  • Project Architect: Stefan Jovicic
  • Technical Architect: Lorenz Gamboa
  • Architect & Coordinator: Inass Mzily
  • Joinery: Bespoke Joinery
  • City: Dubai
Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© Oculis Project

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the lush heart of Dubai's Al Barari community, this 150 sqm apartment was reimagined as a warm and soulful sanctuary that echoes the surrounding greenery. The brief was to create a home that feels like an extension of the landscape—a space where mid-century influences and contemporary sensibilities coexist with ease, and where natural light, flow, and materiality guide the design language.

Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Oculis Project
Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Countertop, Glass
© Oculis Project
Drawing
Drawing
Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Image 34 of 35
© Oculis Project

Originally a one-bedroom apartment, the layout was reconfigured to introduce a second bedroom and a second full bathroom, all without compromising on openness or intimacy. The transformation centered around enhancing functionality and spatial coherence. This meant reducing oversized, underutilized areas and introducing a raised circulation path that now connects the entrance to the master suite. This intervention created subtle topography within the apartment, defining communal zones without enclosing them, and offering uninterrupted views across the space and out to the landscape beyond.

Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Oculis Project
Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Oculis Project

At the heart of the apartment sits the kitchen—an intentional departure from conventional layouts. Flanked by the dining and living areas, it serves as the central element for both daily rituals and hosting. A handcrafted spinal joinery cabinet acts as a spine to this open layout, tying together the main spaces while offering storage, display, and subtle division. A lilac-toned curtain slides along its length, introducing lightness and flexibility.

Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Image 3 of 35
© Oculis Project

Materiality played a central role in establishing mood and comfort. A tactile lime-based stucco envelopes the walls and ceilings, bringing warmth, texture, and acoustic softness. In contrast, handmade glazed green tiles punctuate the surfaces with depth and vibrancy. Kvadrat curtains in coral, green, and lilac tones add softness and chromatic rhythm, while rich nut-toned timber and cork floors ground the interior in a natural palette. The bedrooms are finished with cork—a forgiving, quiet material that enhances the sense of calm and comfort.

Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Oculis Project
Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet
© Oculis Project

The bathrooms showcase bold material juxtapositions: stainless steel cladding for the custom shower-bathtub enclosure contrasts with soft-hued Portuguese stone, playing with temperature and texture in a single, sculptural gesture.

Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Oculis Project

Throughout the home, contrasts—rough and smooth, matte and glazed, opaque and translucent—define the experience. These layered textures are not simply aesthetic; they're emotional cues that encourage lingering, reflection, and a deep sense of belonging. This project reflects a continued exploration of space as a living entity—one that evolves with its inhabitants and engages all the senses. 

Al Barari Apartment / BONE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Oculis Project

BONE
Cite: "Al Barari Apartment / BONE" 15 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029037/al-barari-apartment-bone> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags