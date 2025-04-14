Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes

Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Exterior PhotographyPavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Interior Photography, GlassPavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 4 of 37Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Exterior PhotographyPavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Sherbrooke, Canada
  • Design Team: Gilles Saucier, André Perrotte, Yutaro Minagawa, Félix Bergeron, David Moreaux, Rebecca Taylor
  • Structural And Mep Consultants: EXP
  • City: Sherbrooke
  • Country: Canada
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Blouin

Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the new ''Pavilion A5'' of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the Université de Sherbrooke was developed to foster the exchange of ideas between professors and students across all departments. The exchange of knowledge in all its forms is one of the central ideas behind the design of the new building and becomes the catalyst for its unique architectural form.

Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Blouin
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 28 of 37
Plan - 1st Floor
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Interior Photography, Glass
© Olivier Blouin

The new pavilion includes support functions for the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, such as professor/researcher offices, several meeting and conference rooms, and a large staff lounge. The offices of the professors and researchers are distributed along a regular grid, while the meeting rooms and staff lounges are distributed throughout the project following an upward movement towards the landscape. Through this ascension, the users are invited to contemplate the regional landscape from each floor and to interact and exchange ideas. These fully glazed public spaces make their presence known on the exterior as they subtly punctuate the facades.

Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 4 of 37
© Olivier Blouin
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, Concrete
© Olivier Blouin
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 34 of 37
Section
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 20 of 37
© Olivier Blouin

The main circulation areas of the pavilion incorporate connecting staircases between departments, which are located according to the meeting spaces on each floor. These spaces present striking views of the region's mountains and natural light is present everywhere. The staircases become opportunities for informal encounters while energizing the linear aspect of the building. The new staff lounge, located on the upper level of the building, quickly became a favorite gathering place for users, offering a breathtaking view of Mount Orford. A relaxation and workspace has been set up in the entrance hall on the ground floor, mainly used by the student community.

Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Blouin
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 23 of 37
© Olivier Blouin
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 32 of 37
South Elevation
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Olivier Blouin
Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Image 33 of 37
West Elevation

Special emphasis was placed on universal accessibility. The location of the main entrance takes advantage of the site's topography, ensuring that access to the pavilion is level with the existing campus footpaths. The entrance hall extends outside under a canopy creating a smooth connection between inside and outside. The adjacent courtyard features the work of artist Yann Pocreau inspired by the disciplines taught at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Blouin

Cite: "Pavillon A5 Faculty of Arts and Humanities / Saucier + Perrotte architectes" 14 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029034/pavillon-a5-faculty-of-arts-and-humanities-saucier-plus-perrotte-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

